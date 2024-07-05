In the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, Switzerland and England will meet in a clash that promises to be an exciting one. Over the years, both teams have had memorable encounters that have left their mark. Below, we review the last 10 meetings between these two teams, both in friendly matches and in official competitions.
In a friendly at Wembley, England beat Switzerland 2-1. Breel Embolo put Switzerland ahead, but Luke Shaw equalised before the break and Harry Kane sealed the win from the penalty spot in the second half.
In the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off, England won 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal time and extra time. Jordan Pickford was the hero by saving the decisive penalty.
In a friendly match at the King Power Stadium, England beat Switzerland 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Marcus Rashford.
England won 2-0 at Wembley in a Euro 2016 qualifier. Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney were the scorers, with Rooney scoring his 50th goal for England.
England beat Switzerland 2-0 in Basel in another Euro 2016 qualifier, with Danny Welbeck taking centre stage with a brace.
In a thrilling Euro 2012 qualifier at Wembley, England and Switzerland drew 2-2. Tranquillo Barnetta scored twice for Switzerland, while Frank Lampard and Ashley Young scored for England.
England beat Switzerland 3-1 in Basel in a Euro 2012 qualifier. Wayne Rooney, Adam Johnson and Darren Bent scored for England, while Xherdan Shaqiri pulled one back for Switzerland.
England beat Switzerland 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley. Jermaine Jenas and Shaun Wright-Phillips scored for the home side, while Eren Derdiyok scored for Switzerland.
In the group stage of Euro 2004, England beat Switzerland 3-0 in Coimbra. Wayne Rooney shined with a double and Steven Gerrard completed the rout.
A friendly draw in which both teams gave their all. Switzerland took the lead with a goal from Vega and Paul Merson equalised for England in the second half.
