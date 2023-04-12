Latest Classic Young of MX League It was painful and humiliating for the cement growers, since the worst win was recorded in the edition of said classic when the Azulcremas exhibited them 7-0 in the Apertura 2022, after goals from Richard Sanchez, jonathan rodriguez, Diego Valdes, Henry Martin, Alvaro Fidalgo, Federico Vinas and Salvador Reyescausing the dismissal of the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre. A few months later, in December 2022, the sky cupwhere those from La Noria won 1-2 in the Nemesio Diez Stadium with goals from the Argentine Carlos Rotondi and the Ecuadorian michael estradawith Chava Reyes discounting for the Millions.

In July 2020, the Cup for Mexicoa tournament that served as a preseason for some teams towards Guard1anes 2020, where both teams shared a group and those from La Noria won 1-4 in the college olympian with own goal of vineyards and targets of little head, alexis gutierrez and Orbelin Pineda. In addition to this, in the canceled Clausura 2020, Blue Cross was imposed by the minimum of little head.