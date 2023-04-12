Next Saturday April 15 at the Aztec stadiumone more edition of the Classic Young between Cruz Azul and América, matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Las Águilas have already secured their presence in the final phase of the contest, however, they want to remain in positions of league direct, while La Máquina hopes to stay in the playoffs, but longing to be able to play it at home.
Latest Classic Young of MX League It was painful and humiliating for the cement growers, since the worst win was recorded in the edition of said classic when the Azulcremas exhibited them 7-0 in the Apertura 2022, after goals from Richard Sanchez, jonathan rodriguez, Diego Valdes, Henry Martin, Alvaro Fidalgo, Federico Vinas and Salvador Reyescausing the dismissal of the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre. A few months later, in December 2022, the sky cupwhere those from La Noria won 1-2 in the Nemesio Diez Stadium with goals from the Argentine Carlos Rotondi and the Ecuadorian michael estradawith Chava Reyes discounting for the Millions.
Before that stain on the Celestial League history, both drew goalless in Clausura 2022. Traveling to Apertura 2021, La Máquina won 2-1 through Robert Alvarado and a penalty of little head rodriguez in added time. Already in Clausura 2021 again a 1-1 draw was recorded, the same case as in Guard1anes 2020, although without annotations.
In July 2020, the Cup for Mexicoa tournament that served as a preseason for some teams towards Guard1anes 2020, where both teams shared a group and those from La Noria won 1-4 in the college olympian with own goal of vineyards and targets of little head, alexis gutierrez and Orbelin Pineda. In addition to this, in the canceled Clausura 2020, Blue Cross was imposed by the minimum of little head.
Before the arrival of the pandemic COVID-19in the Apertura 2019, La Máquina whistled when thrashing 5-2 through the Tasting Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, The Alvarado Louse, orbelin and little head. Further back, in the Clausura 2019, they met in the quarterfinals with the Millionetas advancing by leaving the aggregate 2-3 in their favor. in the turn, little head He scored the only goal that gave the cementers victory, but it was not enough after having lost the First Leg 3-1 with a double from Roger Martinez.
|
Date
|
Result
|
Competence
|
12/27/22
|
America 1-2 Cruz Azul
|
SKY Cup 2022
|
08/20/22
|
America 7-0 Cruz Azul
|
Liga MX Opening 2022
|
04/30/22
|
America 0-0 Cruz Azul
|
Liga MX Clausura 2022
|
10/31/21
|
Cruz Azul 2-1 America
|
Liga MX Opening 2021
|
04/17/21
|
America 1-1 Cruz Azul
|
Liga MX Clausura 2021
|
09/27/20
|
Cruz Azul 0-0 America
|
Liga MX Guard1anes 2020
|
07/11/20
|
America 1-4 Cruz Azul
|
Cup for Mexico GNP
|
03/15/20
|
America 0-1 Cruz Azul
|
Liga MX Clausura 2020
|
10/05/19
|
Cruz Azul 5-2 America
|
Liga MX Opening 2019
|
05/12/19
|
Cruz Azul 1-0 America
|
Liga MX Clausura 2019 quarters Return
|
05/09/19
|
America 3-1 Cruz Azul
|
Liga MX Clausura 2019 quarters Ida
