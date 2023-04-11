Tomorrow one of the most anticipated matches of the first leg quarterfinals of the Champions League will be taking place, when Manchester City and Bayern Munich face each other at the Etihad Stadium.
Bayern gave a forceful account to PSG, winning by a 3-0 win on aggregate; For their part, the Citadinos had no problem in beating Leipzig with a score of 8-1 overall.
There have been a total of 6 games in which these clubs have seen each other, and this number will increase, with the games to be played in the UEFA quarterfinals.
The most recent meeting between the two took place on November 25, 2014, when in the group stage at E they played a great game, ending with the victory of the English by a score of 3-2, with a hat-trick by Argentine Sergio Agüero, while Xavi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski sealed for the Bavarians.
Throughout history, this type of game has given us something to talk about for the better, and it is that they are back and forth games, with wholesale emotions and good goals. In addition to highlighting the outstanding performances of former players from each club, a specific case of the aforementioned Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and the Pole Robert Lewandowski.
These two squads have also met in friendly matches. The most recent occurred in 2022, with the victory by the slightest difference for the Citizens, with a goal from the Norwegian star Erling Haaland. The game took place at Lambeau Field in the United States.
Before that game, on July 28, 2018, they held another friendly match in the Champions Cup, where the English beat the German team 3-2, with a brace from Bernardo Silva and Lukas Nmecha; while the two Bayern goals were the work of Shabani and Arjen Robben.
In 2016, they met at the Allianz Arena, the score was 1-0 for the locals with a score from Erdal Ortzuk.
In the last 6 games in which they met in the Champions League, the balance has been even with 3 victories for Bayern Munich and 3 for Manchester City. The most recent victory of the Germans over the English took place on September 17, 2014, in a Group E duel, with a solitary and agonizing goal from Jéróme Boateng.
The biggest victory occurred on October 2, 2010, when on matchday 2 of Group D, Ribéry, Müller and Robben sentenced the match; the target of honor for City was put by Negredo.
|
Date
|
Tournament
|
Result
|
Winner
|
07/23/2022
|
Friendly
|
1-0
|
Manchester City
|
07/28/2018
|
Friendly
|
3-2
|
Manchester City
|
07/20/2016
|
Friendly
|
1-0
|
Bayern Munich
|
11/25/2014
|
Champions
|
3-2
|
Manchester City
|
09/17/2014
|
Champions
|
1-0
|
Bayern Munich
|
12/10/2013
|
Champions
|
3-2
|
Manchester City
|
10/02/2013
|
Champions
|
3-1
|
Bayern Munich
|
12/07/2011
|
Champions
|
2-0
|
Manchester City
|
09/27/2011
|
Champions
|
2-0
|
Bayern Munich
#clashes #Bayern #Munich #Manchester #City #runup #Champions #League #match
Leave a Reply