This Sunday, July 14, Argentina The second championship is at stake and Colombia looking for their second title in history. The final of the 2024 Copa América generates great expectations and to speculate on the possible results, in 90min we are going to review how the last 10 matches between the national teams of Argentina and Colombia.
In one of the first qualifying rounds on the road to Brazil 2014, the Albiceleste managed to turn the result around against the Colombians. Pabón opened the scoring in the 44th minute of the first half and went into the break winning. In the second half, Messi tied the match and then Agüero made it 2-1 in the 83rd.
In these same qualifiers, a boring 0-0 was present, as well as red cards. Both Argentina and Colombia played more than one half with one less player since Higuaín and Zapata were sent off after 26 minutes.
In the quarter-finals of the 2015 Copa América, they also tied 0-0 in regulation time, having to decide their passage to the semi-finals on penalties, where Argentina won by a difference of one goal.
In this same year, months later and already with the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup underway, Lucas Biglia scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute of the first half, giving the Albiceleste team a win and a three-goal lead.
In a new qualifying round, the blue and white team won by a landslide against the coffee growers with goals from Messi in the 10th minute, Lucas Pratto in the 23rd minute scored the second goal, and finally, Di María sealed the result.
In the context of an international friendly, they played a boring, goalless match, and were unable to take advantage.
In the group stage of the 2019 Copa América, Colombia scored a surprise goal thanks to Roger Martínez in the 71st minute to take the lead, unaware that 10 minutes later Zapata would appear to extend the lead on the scoreboard.
In the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, they played a real match. Just two minutes into the game, Cuti Romero opened the scoring to confuse Colombia. Six minutes later, Leandro Paredes made it 2-0 for Argentina. And when the albiceleste thought they had the result assured, Muriel scored the goal in the 51st minute that gave life to the coffee growers. Miguel Borja was the player who scored the equalizer in the 94th minute!
The most recent match corresponding to this competition was in the 2021 Copa América. The semi-final crossed their paths until 7 minutes into the first half, Lautaro Martínez scored the only Argentine goal. It was Lucho Díaz in the 61st minute who was in charge of tying the match and taking the definition to the penalty spot. Then in the penalties, Emiliano Martínez was the star saving the Colombians’ penalties and the Scaloneta got their pass to the final.
The most recent encounter was in one of the last rounds of the qualifiers on the way to Qatar, Lautaro “el toro” Martínez scored the only goal of the match at 29 minutes of the first half.
