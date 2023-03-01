Much is said that South American football is being dominated, almost without problems, by Brazilian teams and at a certain point it is reasonable to think this since they have won the last 4 editions of the Copa Libertadores de América. But yesterday, both in the first leg and the second leg, Independiente del Valle showed that you can fight hand in hand with any of these with tactical rigor, commitment and a lot of love for football.
At the Maracana stadium, the Ecuadorians defeated Flamengo 5-4 on penalties and won the Recopa Sudamericana, the tournament they entered after winning the Copa Sudamericana for the second time in their short history. While Mengao has reached this final after having lifted the last edition of the Copa Libertadores. It should be noted that they faced each other in the 2020 edition and on that occasion the victory was in the hands of the Brazilian team that on that occasion knew how to take advantage of their locality.
This was the third international title and the sixth in its history for Independiente del Valle since, in addition to the other two conquests of the second tournament in football, CONMEBOL has in its showcases: 1 LigaPro (2021), 1 Ecuadorian Cup (2022). and 1 Ecuador Super Cup (2022). A team that, based on work and sacrifice, has managed to establish its name among the most important teams in the American continent.
The Recopa Sudamericana is the tournament that is put into play between the winners of the two most important soccer tournaments (Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana) on this side of the world. It is always played before the start of these competitions but the following season.
These are the last 10 winners of this tournament that represents an international star for the winning club:
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Rival
|
2013
|
corinthians
|
sao paulo
|
2014
|
Atletico Mineiro
|
lanus
|
2015
|
River Plate
|
San Lorenzo
|
2016
|
River Plate
|
Santa Fe Independent
|
2017
|
National Athletic
|
chapecoense
|
2018
|
Guild
|
Independent
|
2019
|
River Plate
|
Atlético Paranaense
|
2020
|
flamenco
|
Valley Independent
|
2021
|
Defense and Justice
|
palmeiras
|
2022
|
palmeiras
|
Atlético Paranaense
|
2023
|
Valley Independent
|
flamenco
