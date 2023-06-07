In the first leg at Hidalgo, the score went to the Azulcremas 2-1, and for the second leg, they won again 2-1 to seal the aggregate 4-2.

In this way they established themselves as the team with the most titles, adding 5 in their history.

In the first leg the score was 4-2, while in the second leg Pachuca won 1-0, leaving the aggregate 4-3 in favor of the Guadalajara.

Once again, the Gophers stayed close to the title.

In the first leg played at BBVA, they drew 2-2; for the return, the score was 0-0, so everything would have to be defined from the eleven steps.

Surprisingly, 3 feline players missed their collection and thus the Rayadas got their second championship.

In an exciting game with wholesale goals, the overall score went to the northerners 7-4.

In the first game they won 1-0 at BBVA, for the second game, Las Rayadas won 1-0, so everything would be defined from penalties.

Three players from Monterrey failed to collect, to give the title to the ‘U’.

The Azulcremas faced Tigres at the ‘Volcán’. After drawing on aggregate, in the penalty shootout the score went to the capital.

The university students beat Las Rayadas 4-2 in the grand final from the penalty spot.