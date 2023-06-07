One of the tournaments that has gained the most strength over the years is the Liga MX Femenil. With 6 years of experience, the plays have provided a show on the pitch, causing attractive soccer matches.
Here we present you who have been the last 10 champion clubs of the contest.
In the most recent contest, the eagles of america They were proclaimed champions by defeating the Tuzas del Pachuca in the grand final.
In the first leg at Hidalgo, the score went to the Azulcremas 2-1, and for the second leg, they won again 2-1 to seal the aggregate 4-2.
A semester ago, the felines they got the long-awaited medal, defeating América in the grand final by a score of 3-0 on aggregate.
In this way they established themselves as the team with the most titles, adding 5 in their history.
In the Clausura 2022, the Chivas the Tuzas del Pachuca were measured in the decisive game,
In the first leg the score was 4-2, while in the second leg Pachuca won 1-0, leaving the aggregate 4-3 in favor of the Guadalajara.
Once again, the Gophers stayed close to the title.
One of the most anticipated games was experienced in the 2021 Opening Tournament, when striped and Tigres faced each other in the grand royal final.
In the first leg played at BBVA, they drew 2-2; for the return, the score was 0-0, so everything would have to be defined from the eleven steps.
Surprisingly, 3 feline players missed their collection and thus the Rayadas got their second championship.
For the Guard1anes 2021 Tournament, the felines the faces were seen before the Chivas del Guadalajara.
In an exciting game with wholesale goals, the overall score went to the northerners 7-4.
In Guardians 2020, tigers He won his third championship by defeating Las Rayadas in the grand final of the contest.
In the first game they won 1-0 at BBVA, for the second game, Las Rayadas won 1-0, so everything would be defined from penalties.
Three players from Monterrey failed to collect, to give the title to the ‘U’.
In the 2019 contest, Striped from Monterrey they got the first title in their history, beating Tigres 2-1 on aggregate.
The second title of felines It was presented in the Clausura 2019, when they gave an account of the Rayadas by 3-2 global.
The first championship of the eagles of america It occurred in the 2018 Opening Tournament.
The Azulcremas faced Tigres at the ‘Volcán’. After drawing on aggregate, in the penalty shootout the score went to the capital.
The club of tigers She was the second to win the women’s title since the competition’s inception.
The university students beat Las Rayadas 4-2 in the grand final from the penalty spot.
