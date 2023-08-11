This Saturday the grand final of the Arab Champions League will be taking place, between al hilal and the Al Nassr. Those from Riyadh are looking to win the title to be able to add their third championship in their history, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is looking for their first Champions League medal.
Today in 90min we present you the last 10 champions of the competition.
For ten years, the last champion was Sfaxien from Tunisia, who in the 2003-2004 season faced Ismaily in the grand final, winning by the slightest difference on the field of Prince Abdullah Stadium.
In 2004 the winner of the Arab Champions League was Ittihad, who faced Sfaxien in the grand final.
This game went back and forth, leaving the aggregate score of 4-1 for the Arab club.
A season later, it was the turn of the Moroccan team of Raja Casablanca. In the grand final played over two games, they faced ENPPI Club from Egypt, winning both games and leaving the result 3-1.
In 2006, the Algerian club Sétif reached the final of the Arab Champions League and faced Al-Faisaly from Jordan.
The score fell to the Algerians 2-1, in a tight and even final.
And a season later, once again Sétif won the two-time championship, beating Wydad Casablanca in the grand final of the Arab Champions League. The Moroccans were beaten 2-0.
For the 2008-09 season, Wydad Casablanca once again got their ticket to the final, however, they lost it again, this time against Esperánce de Tunis 2-1.
Another Algerian team on the list, now it is the turn of USM Alger, who in 2012 faced Al-Arabi from Kuwait.
Playing two games, the overall score was 3-2 on the pitch of the Stade 5 Juillet 1962.
It took about 5 years for the Arab Champions League to resume. In 2017, the Tunisian team of Espérance Sportive de Tunis won a 3-2 direct match against Al-Faysali of Jordan.
In the penultimate final of the Arabian Champions League, the champion was the Étoile Sportive Sahel team, a Tunisian club that beat Al Hilal 2-1 in the defining match.
The most recent champion of the Arab Champions League is Raja Casablanca, a Moroccan team that faced Al Ittihad in 2020.
In an even match and full of emotions, in regular time they tied 4-4, so everything was defined from the eleven steps, winning 4-3, thus achieving their second title.
