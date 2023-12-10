The Argentine League Cup is approaching its climax with an electrifying final between Platense and Rosario Central. These teams, after overcoming challenges and exciting penalty shootouts, will face each other at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero. Tension is increasing, since the champion will obtain a direct pass to the 2024 Copa Libertadores and will face River in the Champions Trophy. A night full of emotion and significance in Argentine football.
While waiting for these two titles to close 2023 in the country, we review the last 10 national cup champions. Boca leads the ranking with four titles, while River and Racing follow with two each.
River dispatched Racing in that Super Cup: they beat them 5-0 with goals from Borré, Álvarez, Suárez, de la Cruz and Miranda against them.
Boca was the champion of the Diego Maradona Cup. They beat Banfield 5-3 on penalties. In the 90's, Cardona and Lollo converted. Star number 70 for the Xeneizes.
Colón embroidered the first star in its history: it dispatched Racing 3-0 with goals from Aliendro-Bernardi-Castro and was champion of the League Cup under the command of Eduardo Domínguez. In 2023 it was relegated to the First National.
Boca was champion of that Argentine Cup, beating Talleres 5-4 on penalties, after 0-0 in the 90'. It is the club with the most titles in this competition with 4, surpassing River (3). First trophy of the Battaglia Era.
River Plate became champion of the Champions Trophy by beating Colón de Santa Fe 4-0 at the Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, with a double from Julián Álvarez, a goal from Benjamín Rollheiser and the remainder from Jorge Carrascal. The “Millonario” group was far superior to those directed by Eduardo Domínguez.
Boca Juniors beat Tigre 3-0 and became champion of the 2022 Professional League Cup. Xeneize played a good first half, was forceful in the second half and was crowned again in Argentine soccer. The goals were from Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra and Luis Vázquez.
Facundo Sava's team beat Talleres in Mendoza 1-0 and was consecrated for the first time. In 2023 he played in the Copa Libertadores while in the Primera Nacional, since he had been relegated. Incredible.
The Academy became champion of the last Champions Trophy after beating Boca 2 to 1 on November 6, 2022 at the Parque La Pedrera Stadium in San Luis, with goals from Matías Rojas and Carlos Alcaraz (Norberto Briasco had scored for Boca). The match was also remembered for the number of red cards shown by referee Facundo Tello: eleven. Sebastián Villa, Alan Varela, Luis Advíncula, Diego 'Pulpo' González, Carlos Zambrano, Frank Fabra, Darío Benedetto and coach Hugo Ibarra, on the Boca side; and Johan Carbonero, Carlos Alcaraz and Jonathan Galván for Racing.
At the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Racing agonizingly beat Boca 2-1 with a controversial penalty in stoppage time that Gonzalo Piovise was responsible for converting, and in this way lifted another title against the “Xeneize”.
Xeneize beat Patronato with 3 goals from Darío Benedetto and raised a new trophy for their showcases.
#champions #Argentine #soccer #National #Cups
Leave a Reply