1 year ago, Racing 🟦⬜️ beat Boca 2-1 🟦🟨 (goals from Rojas and Alcaraz / Briasco) and became champion of the Champions Trophy 🏆. It was the first title of Fernando Gago's cycle at La Academia. pic.twitter.com/U3O0wgTyWX

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 6, 2023