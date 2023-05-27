The current 2022/23 season is three days away from coming to an end, even without a clear champion, since Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are playing you for you, playing each game (one day remains).
In the event that the Bavarian team manages to be champion again, they will be the eleventh consecutive German soccer champions. Whereas, if the black-and-yellow team finally manages to break the streak of their bitter rivals, they will once again be champions since the 2012 campaign.
Meanwhile, in the following list we leave you the last 10 Bundesliga champions, which, as we already mentioned, have all been from Bayern Munich.
In his second campaign as consecutive champion, they took a 19-point difference from second place, which was Dortmund.
In this season, BVB was very far from competing with the Bavarians, since they won the title again, while Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusenwere 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
With a difference of 10 points over BVB, Munich became champion again with quite a difference and made it clear that they would remain the monarchs of Germany.
In this season there was a wide dominance, so there was no doubt from the beginning that the hemorrhage would continue, since at the end of the season they finished with a difference of 25 points over second place, which was leipzig.
For the second season in a row, the Bavarian team won the domestic trophy by quite a difference, since now they were 21 points over their closest rival, the Schalke 04.
For this season the difference was already considerably smaller with respect to the second place in the classification, since the Borussia Dortmund team was only two points behind Munich.
In this season it was the occasion when there was a break of 2-3 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the end the difference was 13 points over BVB.
Despite the fact that this season they once again suffered direct damage due to the coronavirus pandemic, after the suspension of a few weeks, the champion did not change again, since the Bavarians took a 13-point difference from leipzig which came in second.
In the last season there was nothing new and the red box won its tenth championship in a row, reaching 32 league titles.
Bayern Munich kept the title on the last day. Borussia Dortmund lost to Mainz, the Bavarians achieved a victory against Köln and thus, they were left with 71 points and their rivals with 70.
