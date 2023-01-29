In recent years, the team of the eagles of america It has had forwards among its ranks who seek to make a difference. However, few have had the fortune to stand out and be a benchmark in the cream-blue team.
Today at 90min we present you who have been the last 10 forwards of the team who did not shine and failed with the club.
10. Nicolas Castillo
One of the last strikers who did not shine in America and passed with more pain than glory was Nicholas Castillo. The Chilean striker arrived with a big bill after he passed through Pumas and after a brief journey in Europe.
However, with the Americanists he could not shine and the injuries never ended up leaving him alone. In total he played 27 games and scored 9 goals.
9.Roger Martinez
Even though he’s still part of the team, Roger Martinez He will go down as one of the worst attackers in the history of America.
The Colombian arrived in 2018 at Nido from Villarreal. The Mexican team paid about 15 million dollars for the signing. The striker has not given up and in 152 games and counting he has 34 goals.
8. Jeremy Menez
One of the worst foreigners that has set foot in Mexico in recent years is jeremy menez. The Frenchman arrived in Liga MX in 2018 and hiring him raised a lot of expectations, since he was compared to Gignac.
In 23 games with América he only scored 5 goals, and like Castillo, he spent most of the time injured.
7. Cecilio Dominguez
in 2016 Cecilio Dominguez He arrived in America from Cerro Porteño in Paraguay. Despite the fact that there were few reflectors, the player got to work and the goals came with the capital team.
The striker’s performance surprised the fans, who even began to nickname him “Cecidiolo.” Although the taste did not last long, since with the passing of the games he faded until he left in 2018.
6.Darwin Quintero
After having shone with Santos Laguna, in 2014 the Águilas del América threw the house out the window and signed Darwin Quintero.
Although he did not function as a striker as such, he was used as a striker on several occasions. Neither he nor America were what they expected and in 2018 he left for MLS.
5.Brian Lozano
One of the worst players that has come to America in recent years is Brian Lozano. The Uruguayan arrived at the cream team in 2015, however, he spent with more penny than glory at the club, where he only played 9 games and failed to score goals or assists.
4. Andres Andrade
The rifle’ Andres Andrade He was one of the most promising players with América, however, the ones he had in the Coapa club were only slight sparks.
After a couple of years at the club, he ended up leaving, only clinching the 2016 Champions League title.
3. Daffodil Mine
In 2013 America gave the bell by signing the Ecuadorian striker narcissus mine. His bulk and powerful ball hitting made him one of the club’s and Mexican soccer’s prospects.
Although everyone was left speechless with his clear failures in front of the goal, which caused him to leave the club and move to Atlante.
2. Federico Vinas
Another of the players who is still in the team but who suggests that he will be one more of the bunch is Federico Vinas.
‘Maraviñas’, as he was known in his first tournament in Mexico for his talent with the ball, faded as the weeks went by. Today he is a foot and a half out of Coapa and he still has not recovered that level that he showed one day when he arrived in Aztec territory.
1. Giovani Dos Santos
Giovani Dos Santos He signed with América in 2019, being the bombing of the team and the transfer market at that time.
After his participation in Europe, in the United States and with the Mexican team, he was expected to stand out in Mexico, although it was not like that, and in 42 games he only scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists.
#América #strikers #failed #team
