The ´Spanish Selection begins this Monday the concentration in Las Rozas and in the list of Luis Enrique they appear two footballers who are currently under mandatory quarantine before being able to exercise with their respective new teams: Ferran Torres and Rodrigo Moreno. The two former Valencian players cannot yet work with their teammates from Manchester City and Leeds until they meet the 14 days of isolation required by the British Government for those who travel to the United Kingdom from Spain, although the days they spend in Las Rozas during the concentration of Spain will count as quarantine.

Las Rozas will become a ‘health bubble’, with control and prevention measures to avoid contagion by Covid-19, and the English Government, as confirmed by both Manchester City and Leeds, Rodrigo and Ferran will remain in quarantine for the days they spend there with Spain. The health authorities understand that the two Spanish internationals, who on their return from the concentration will travel again to England from Spain, will be in a Covid-free zone.

Ferran, at the request of Manchester City, has been staying for a week in a complex in Cascais (Portugal). There he is exercising with a personal fitness trainer. Thus, Ferran, in addition to physical tone, has served seven days in a region from which you can travel to England without having to go through quarantine. In this way, Ferran, after the 8 days with Spain, for that concept of a Covid-free zone that they understand will be the concentration of the National Team, He will be able to join training with Manchester City to prepare for the first day of the Premier League (12 September).

ALBERTO IRANZO (DIARIO AS)



Rodrigo MorenoAfter his signing for Leeds, he is in a situation similar to that of Ferran, although in his case he did travel directly from Spain to England last Thursday. Rodrigo, as confirmed by AS, remains isolated in a cottage I had booked him in advance at Leeds. So Rodrigo has spent four of the 14 days there, while with Spain he will spend eight more. Rodrigo, in this way, hopes to be under the command of Marcelo Bielsa on Wednesday, September 9, four days before the start of the Premier.