If you want to do things big, you have to go to the sea. It is not for nothing that the largest animals in the world all live in the ocean – they have plenty of space there. Apparently there is even a squid swimming that can grow to almost 15 meters with eyes of up to 40 centimeters. The sea is therefore the perfect place to build the largest wind turbine in the world.

The turbine in question (not shown, the photo is for reference) comes from the Chinese CSSC Haizhuang. For the enthusiast: search the webshop for model H260. The diameter of the blades is no less than 260 meters. The turbine must generate 74,000 MWh per year (74 million kWh), which means that 25,000 tons of coal can be saved in power plants.

According to Wattdurable this windmill produces enough energy for one kilogram of hydrogen every revolution. A Toyota Mirai has a tank of 5.6 kilos, just to name a few. For the EV driver (or those who have not yet switched to LED lamps in their home): that amounts to almost 45 kWh per round, which is also enough to fully charge an Opel Corsa-e, for example.