Tourists captured on video the icing of the largest waterfall on the Crimean peninsula due to the low air temperature. The video filmed by eyewitnesses publishes Instagram-account @ crimea24new, covering events in the region.

The record shows that the Uchan-Su waterfall, located six kilometers from Yalta, turned into an ice cascade – instead of water, icicles formed on the rocky slope, and snow lies at the foot.

The corresponding pictures began to be shared in Instagram and other visitors to the attraction. At the same time, some tourists under other publications noted that such a phenomenon is not uncommon, and in a couple of days the reservoir can thaw.

In October 2020, the highest waterfall, Uchan-Su, dried up in Crimea. Eyewitnesses filmed the incident and shared the recording on the network. The footage of the video captures a stony dry rock, on which water flows are completely absent.