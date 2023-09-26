JP Morgan Chase headquarters in New York. REUTERS

JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, has reached separate extrajudicial agreements with the Virgin Islands and with former executive Jes Staley, who was once director of the group’s private banking sector, to settle the last blows of a scandal that has tarnished the reputation of the entity for months due to its links to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier arrested for trafficking and abuse of minors who committed suicide in his cell in August 2019.

After paying $290 million last June for the claims of dozens of mostly anonymous women – they are known as Jane Doe in the summaries -, the two agreements put an end to the last pending litigation in a long list of lawsuits from alleged victims of abuse by the pedophile Epstein. The scandal surrounding the financier has involved powerful figures in finance and business, American high society and even the British royal house, such as Prince Andrew of England.

Through a statement released this Tuesday in New York, JPMorgan explains that the agreement with the Virgin Islands, for a total value of 75 million dollars, plans to allocate 30 million in aid to charitable organizations, 25 million to the fight against human trafficking and 20 million to pay attorneys’ fees. The terms of the bank’s agreement with Staley are confidential. Staley, the group’s former private banking director, was accused of “aggressively abusing” a woman and informing her that he was doing so “with Epstein’s permission,” thanks to the child trafficking plot that the deceased pedophile had set up with help of his right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell to satisfy his sexual appetite and that of his circle of elite friends. The rape would have occurred in the mansion that the financier had on a private island in the Virgins, a US territory that was part of the accusation because it was considered that the bank facilitated the operation of Epstein’s prostitution network.

The complaint against Staley, known last May in New York, added more pressure to the head of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon. The former manager exchanged 1,200 emails with Epstein between 2008 and 2012, the period in which he was the subject of the first judicial proceedings: in 2006 he was arrested for prostitution and two years later he admitted his guilt. The billionaire, whose fortune was always a mystery – he grew up in a humble home in Coney Island – then spent 13 months behind bars, but was released to the streets thanks to a lenient sentence, which valued his confession and allowed him to avoid charges. more serious federal charges, including life imprisonment.

The shadow of Epstein’s impunity during the following years ended up clouding the banking entities where he deposited his fortune, valued at $500 million at the time of his final arrest, in July 2019. Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75 million in May, as did JPMorgan for allegedly knowingly benefiting from the economic movements derived from his former client’s sex trafficking scheme.

Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 1998 until 2013, when the bank ended its relationship. “The firm deeply regrets any association with this man, and would never have continued to do business with him had it suspected that he was in any way using the bank to commit his heinous crimes,” JPMorgan has said.

The attorney general of the Virgin Islands, Ariel Smith, has called the agreement a “historic victory for survivors and for the rule of law, and should sound the alarm on Wall Street about the responsibilities of banks in detecting and prevent human trafficking,” according to a statement collected by the Reuters agency.

Despite the large ink stain that the Epstein case has meant for celebrities such as Andrew of England and even Bill Gates, as well as for important financial entities such as the two mentioned, Epstein posthumously became the best-known sexual predator in the United States, along with producer Harvey Weinstein, brought to light. light thanks to the activism of Me Too, the movement to denounce systematic sexual abuse in Hollywood and, by extension, by men in power, like Epstein.