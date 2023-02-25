A team of scientists from the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) has published this week their conclusions on the largest trial carried out to date on the implementation of the four-day work week. Between December and June of last year 2022, 61 companies from different sectors and sizes, from large consultants to neighborhood fishmongers, pledged to implement reduced working hours in their workforces without altering wages. In total, 2,900 workers participated in this social experiment whose results have already been delivered to British legislators and are reopening the debate in the United Kingdom and, why not, beyond its borders.

The

data obtained by the team of researchers from the aforementioned university speak in favor of the implementation of this measure because they improve the well-being of the worker without affecting the productivity and smooth running of the companies.

The latter, which has always been raised as the -alleged- Achilles heel of this new labor model, is questioned by the aforementioned study. So much so that 56 of the 61 participating companies have expressed their intention to continue with this reduction in working hours. Of these, 18 have announced that they implant it permanently.

The scenario that encourages them to make this decision translates into a decrease in sick leave, significantly less stressed staff and greater loyalty to the company. The brain drain, the great resignation… those concepts that are so worrying today in the business world could find their balm in a different way of distributing tasks and the time spent on them, according to this essay.

Thus, the results speak of a 65% reduction in sick leave days and a 57% drop in the number of employees leaving participating companies, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Company revenue was little changed during the test period, even rising marginally by 1.4% on average for the 23 organizations that were able to provide data at press time.

A flexible model



In addition to the objective figures provided by the companies, the researchers carried out field work with in-depth interviews that had not been done so far in other investigations. They surveyed employees before, during, and after the entire trial to measure the effect on their day-to-day lives, both within companies and in their free time. “Self-reported levels of anxiety and fatigue decreased in all workforces, while mental and physical health improved,” the study concludes.

Conciliation was one of the strong points in favor of the well-being won by the workers. “Some 60% of employees found more ability to combine paid work with family care.” And even further: 62% said they had improved their social life and personal relationships thanks to this change. Social life that the pandemic highlighted as one of the basic pillars on which people’s mental health is based.

Everything, with different models of application of the reduction of hours. Some chose three-day weekends. “For many parents with young children, this has resulted in savings in hiring care staff,” the report says.

Other companies have reduced working hours throughout the five days of the week. There are even those, such as some catering businesses, who have adapted seasonal schedules based on demand.

When employees were asked how they used free time, the most repeated response was: “Life management.” They refer to shopping, housework and other responsibilities that, by not having to dedicate themselves to them during the weekend, allowed them to rest and dedicate themselves to leisure on those days.

“It was common for employees to describe a significant reduction in stress,” said Cambridge researcher Niamh Bridson Hubbard.

How is the productivity equation solved?



Doesn’t less working hours always mean less work done? Leading the research, sociologist Brendan Burchell, explained: “Prior to the trial, many doubted that we would see an increase in productivity to offset reduced working time, but this is exactly what we found. Many employees were very interested in finding out how to be more efficient for themselves.”

It can be said that they “killed less time” and investigated tools that would increase their productivity in fewer hours.

Among the measures taken by companies to reduce hours without compromising productivity, they cite among others: shorter meetings with clearer agendas, uninterrupted concentration time, reducing long email chains and to-do lists at the end of the day to get things done. relief from work effective and anticipated the next day.

These resources have been used by all types of organizations involved, ranging from small online stores, to financial services companies, animation studios, marketing and advertising companies, and local fish or chip shops. The education and health sector is also represented.

The Cambridge study cites the lack of creativity in an environment of greater labor concentration as one of the negative points highlighted by some very specific companies. «Less coexistence at work due to ‘concentration time’ is detrimental to creativity. Because often “unstructured conversation” generates new ideas. In large corporations they also acknowledged being concerned about the increased workload in certain positions