Villarreal can make Vila-real the largest town in Europe. A town that yesterday was the smile of the 51,293 inhabitants. The night was a party. And the 26th may be the happiest day in the town. The challenge will be to become the smallest population on the continent to win a title. To do this, he must beat a historic man like Manchester United. Before, two teams such as Monaco (30,000 inhabitants) and Bastia (43,000) managed to play a final. But they both lost the final. Monaco, the Champions League, in 2004, against Porto; and the Recopa, in 1992, against Werder Bremen. Bastia, the 1978 UEFA Cup, against PSV.

Despite the fact that in the last 20 years Villarreal has been installed in the elite, the team’s most veteran fans lived qualifying for the final like a dream. For them, not so long ago the competition was with Eibar, for being the smallest population in Spanish football. However, looking back a little further, Villarreal’s historic place was the Third Division. He even played 22 seasons in the regional category. At the end of the 80s, it debuted in Second B and it was not until 1992 that it made its debut in Second Division. Since then he has never left professional football. The new yellow era.

The arrival of Fernando Roig changed everything in the Yellow Submarillo. Only a few years after his arrival in the entity, Villarreal went from playing provincial derbies against Nules, Almazora, Benicarló or Vinaroz to receive the visit of European ocean liners from cities such as Munich, Rome, Paris, Milan, London, Liverpool, Lyon or Moscow, teams in which the entire population of Vila-real had plenty of room for its majestic stadiums.

On Thursday night, Roig reached a new milestone in the history of the yellow club. For him, being in First was his goal. Year after year he celebrated the achievement of 42 points. They were his endings. On the 26th your club will play a real one. “For me the finals were to be in First, but once we are in it, we will try to win it. We must enjoy the preparation for that final and live it in the best possible way, “said the Villarreal owner yesterday.

The pandemic avoided mass images, just like will prevent a massive landing of Villarrealenses in Gdanks. Nevertheless, Roig only thinks of his people and “have the best time possible.” “I am happy and content, I am more for the people. I ask the fans to be calm and that we will do it in the least possible way. We are going to enjoy this final. We are rookies and we are going to prepare it to be able to have the best possible time, “said Roig. A final of a small one in times of the Super League debate:” Everyone has made it clear that if we take away the sporting value and effort … . We cannot take this illusion from the smaller teams ”.