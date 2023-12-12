Not in Malibu, not in Portugal: the new surfer's paradise will be beyond the Alps, near Munich airport. In the area of ​​Hallbergmoos, a municipality of 11,000 inhabitants about forty minutes from the center of the Bavarian capital, a 20,000 m2 surf park will open at the beginning of summer 2024 which promises perfect waves and point break scenarios with views of the Bavarian mountains. The largest in Europe. The works are well underway and on schedule, so that the organizers have already put the entrance tickets for the pre-opening phase on sale at a promotional price. Like the beginner courses, they are already almost sold out.

(Credits SURFTOWN®)

Surftown MUC, this is the name of the structure, intends to offer a unique surfing experience to both board novices and professionals in a 10,000 m2 surface area with waves varying in height from 30 centimeters to two metres. Thanks to a special Canadian technology, eight different heights, lengths and intensities will be set, capable of satisfying the desires of even the most experienced surfers, including left-handed, right-handed, a-frame, barrels and longboard waves. In the 180 meter long wavepool in the shape of a flattened apple, covered in stainless steel, the waves will be created pneumatically by a system made up of 34 wave-forming chambers. Somewhat what happens when you blow into a glass of water with a straw. The peculiarity will be the way in which waves will be sent in both directions from the center of the tank. The power supply will use renewable energy, 80% of which will be produced by photovoltaic systems inside the structure, and the entire system of the plant is designed to be carbon neutral.



(Credits SURFTOWN®)

Munich is already famous among surfers around the world for its artificial wave on the Eisbach in the English Garden, a “stationary” wave that can be surfed as long as you maintain your balance at any time of the year, under the eyes of an always large audience of curious people. Now with the new surf park he aims to convince the 2,500,000 German surfers that it is no longer necessary to get on a plane to go and find the best waves to ride.