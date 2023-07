Saturday, July 1, 2023, 00:51



| Updated 01:42 a.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Ten scientific institutions in Spain, coordinated by the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), have launched the largest study carried out in our country in search of the genetic roots of cancer. The work, which will have the participation of more than 300 families, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers