Americans, as we know, do things big. Also on the strike front given that at midnight (6 am on September 15) the United Auto Workers union paralyzed the production of General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis. Something never seen before, with a coordinated strategy between various factories, the result of the work of the fierce UAW president, Shawn Fain: in the 88 years of history of the American union, so many factories had never stopped. And it’s just the beginning: we’re talking about almost 150 thousand workers who could fold their arms, all to obtain the famous 825 million dollar incentive fund for the transition from internal combustion to electric cars.

The start was given by 13,000 workers who stopped the production of vehicles and headed towards the picket lines in front of the factories, striking simultaneously against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Then came a crescendo of strikes at other assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. And this will likely shape the future of the union and the American auto industry. Also because US workers are asserting their strength just as companies are facing a historic transition towards the production of electric vehicles. A very delicate moment therefore.

And in fact, if the protest lasts long, dealers could find themselves short of vehicles and prices could rise. The strike could even be a influencing factor in next year’s presidential election, testing Joe Biden’s proud claim to be the most union-friendly president in American history. On the other hand, here in the USA the unions have enormous power. To clarify, Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, governs a federation of 60 unions with 12.5 million members.

Furthermore, the strike is very different from those that have characterized previous UAW negotiations. Yes, because instead of targeting a single company, led by its new and combative president, Shawn Fain, the union is targeting all three companies: GM, Ford and Stellantis. It is true that – at least for now – not all of the 146,000 UAW members in the company’s factories are on picket lines, but membership is growing by the hour.

The beginning of the fight? At the time, the UAW targeted a handful of factories to pressure company negotiators to raise their offers, which fell far short of union demands for 36 percent wage increases over four years. GM and Ford offered 20% and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, 17.5%. However, in addition to general wage increases, the union is calling for the restoration of wage increases linked to the cost of living, the end of wage differentiation for factory work, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, the restoration of traditional defined benefit pensions for new hires who now only receive pension plans, pension increases and more.

Sacrosanct claims, but it must be said that in the USA workers are paid much better than in other countries: those who work in the most important assembly plants earn around 32 dollars an hour, in addition to a large annual profit-sharing allowance. And Ford said average annual pay, including overtime and bonuses, was $78,000 last year.

But there is also a lot of cunning in the strike: the union did not target the factories that produce the best-selling models, i.e. full-size pick-ups and large SUVs, but rather hit the factories that produce vehicles with profit margins inferior. This is because they want to give companies space without putting their backs against the wall.

Automakers’ reaction to all this has been cautious: They say they face unprecedented demands to develop and build new electric vehicles, while at the same time producing gasoline-powered cars, SUVs and trucks to make ends meet. They fear that labor costs will rise so much that they will be forced to charge prices higher than those of foreign automakers with factories in the United States. And this would condemn them to certain failure.

GM CEO Mary Barra told workers that the company is offering historic pay raises and new commitments for vehicles at U.S. factories. GM’s offer, she wrote, “addresses what you have told us is most important to you, despite the heated rhetoric from the UAW leadership.” Then last Thursday, on CNBC, Ford CEO Farley said that if Ford had agreed to the union’s demands, it would have lost $15 billion over the last decade and gone bankrupt.

Under the UAW’s strategy, however, workers who go on strike would live on $500 a week in strike pay from the union, while others would remain on the job at full pay. Companies are unlikely to lock remaining workers out of their factories because they want to continue building vehicles. It’s hard to say in any case how long it will take before the strikes deplete dealers’ inventories and start to hurt companies’ profits. Jeff Schuster, head of autos for research firm Global Data, said Stellantis has the most inventory and could hold out longer. The company has a number of vehicles at dealerships or on the road for 75 days. Ford has a 62-day supply and GM has 51. However, Schuster predicted the strikes could last longer than previous work stoppages, such as the 40-day strike against GM in 2019.

This time therefore the risks – on both sides – are enormous. First, because employees who remain on the job will likely be working without a contract, a grim prospect. Meanwhile, investors are evaluating the potential impact on the profits of the three automakers and their hundreds of publicly traded suppliers. And economists are assessing the consequences of a huge work disruption at GM, Ford and Stellantis, which together produce about half of the roughly 15 million vehicles produced in the United States each year. The battle has just begun.