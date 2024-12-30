The Civil Guard has seized seven tons of cocaine on a farm in Coria del Río (Seville), which had been introduced into Spain through drug boats. It is the largest shipment of this drug intercepted to date in the south of the peninsula introduced with this type of vessels.

The operation was carried out at dawn on December 27, when the agents detected at the entrance of the Guadalquivir river two semi-rigid boats likely to carry some type of narcotic substance.

Different air, sea and land means were activated, and exhaustive monitoring of the aforementioned vessels was carried out, corroborating that They unloaded a large number of bales which were later transferred to a farm located in the town of Coria del Río, which was guarded with long weapons by the detainees.

During the search of the farm where the bales were unloaded, they were located two underground vaults made up of two maritime containers, where the criminal organization stored different caches.

These containers were specifically adapted for this purposeboth for access and storage from the top.

During the operation three people have been arrested and, in addition to the drugs, three long firearms have been seized, including an AK-47 assault rifle, and two stolen vehicles.

This action involves a significant blow to drug trafficking networks that operate on the Guadalquivir River, highlighting the great comprehensive effort that the Civil Guard has been making in Andalusia to fight against drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in the region, one of the main entry areas for narcotics in Europe.