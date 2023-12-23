On December 12, agents from Section IV of the Central Narcotics Brigade waited at the Madrid-Barajas airport for the arrival of the flight from Mexico City in which the A Coruña businessman Bautista Suárez Pérez was traveling. Coincidentally, he was on a tourist trip with his partner when, a few days earlier, in one of his four prosperous companies, the Police had located 7,500 kilograms of cocaine hidden among frozen tuna loins, the largest cache seized in Galicia in history and the third in Spain. At the foot of the plane, Suárez Pérez was handcuffed and sent to prison as the alleged person responsible for this enormous shipment, most of which was going to be distributed in Europe, where it would have generated 500 million euros in profits.

But this Thursday, nine days after his arrest, Court Number 5 of A Coruña released the detainee without bail, although with charges and withdrawal of his passport, by admitting the appeal presented by his lawyer; In it, he credited the business potential of his client and maintained that she had been the victim of an operation by international cocaine mafias: a blind hook or method of concealing drugs that is used in container trafficking and that, according to the lawyer, is completely unrelated to their business activity.

The magistrate has not assessed the risk of the businessman fleeing. His decision has surprised investigators who for months had put a police magnifying glass on Suárez Pérez's activities in importing fish from Latin America and his high standard of living. “There is no evidence to justify his stay in prison,” defends the lawyer Víctor Bouzas Galbán. “Since 2008, this man has been dedicated to the frozen fish sector and moves an average of 300 containers per year without ever having had any problems or history in his history, and we have proven this in court with accounting and banking documents. and work life,” he says. The businessman's lawyer recalled that the prosecutor, who did not attend this court appearance, did not oppose the release of his client.

The police investigation contrasts with the judicial order. The merchandise entered Vigo and the four containers with cocaine were transported by road to the Cambre industrial estate. A transport that was controlled by Udyco agents until it reached the firm's frozen fish ship Mare Azurro, owned by Bautista Suárez. There they detained four employees, who were released after being questioned by the Police, although they continue to be investigated.

Mare Azzurro had a turnover of 23 million euros last year. The Police and the Tax Agency have placed the businessman and administrator of the firm at the head of a business network supposedly created to sending large consignments of cocaine from South America to A Coruña, headquarters of the four family companies controlled by Bautista Suárez. The company is dedicated to the international wholesale trade of frozen fish and seafood, but also to the purchase and sale of rural and urban properties and buildings and constructions.

The bundles came marked with four different logos. Name The compadre and the effigy of a warrior are two of them. “The businessman responsible intended to cover up his illicit activity in a voluminous flow of containers by sea, for which he used various companies in origin and always destined for the Iberian Peninsula. “The investigators monitored the company's activity for months, detecting similar shipments that had the objective of demonstrating an alleged legal activity that would cover up, at the appropriate time, the transportation of the cocaine now seized,” explained the National Police.

One of the packages of cocaine from the 7.5-ton stash. The logo indicates the recipient of the drug. Police

Police and Tax Agency officials note an increase in cocaine shipments due to overproduction at source, in part due to the prohibition on fumigating plantations with chemical substances. One piece of information to measure these surpluses of coca production is the average price per kilogram of this drug, which has fallen by almost half in some points of sale in Spain. In fact, since 2020, cocaine that before this date reached more than 33,000 euros per kilo is now sold for around 18,000 euros.

The historic seizure of eleven tons of cocaine in recent weeks adds to other seizures this year in Algeciras (Cádiz), such as the stash of 9.3 tons last August, as confirmed by the predominance of the Balkan Cartel gangs, mainly under the control of citizens of Albanian origin.

The year 2023 breaks a record for seizures, since the National Police alone has intervened about 20 tons more than last year. Customs Surveillance also corroborates this increase in drugs, with more than double the number of seizures in the last twelve months, in line with the arrests made by the anti-drug units of the Civil Guard.

