All Spain is on alert for cold, wind, rain and snow due to the storm Filomena. Especially difficult is being circulation on Spanish roads, and according to the latest update of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), 406 national roads (42 belong to the main network) have been affected.

Further, In the secondary road network, 41 is on black level (impassable) and more than 200 on red level, with heavy vehicle traffic interrupted and the obligation to wear chains.

Barajas, paralyzed

In the Spanish capital, the Madrid-Barajas Airport has been closed due to bad weather conditions. José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, pointed out in an interview in Antenna 3 what “In Barajas there are some problems in takeoffs and there are certain detours to land. We are waiting for the security conditions to be returned. “

For this reason, he appealed to the population to stay at home during this weekend: “It is the most convenient.” On the other hand, in statements to TVE, Ábalos stressed that “never in history have we had such a level of equipment both in machinery and personnel in all the companies of the Ministry group, coordinated by the emergency centers “.

The train, also affected

The storm It has also affected the AVE lines. Specifically, Renfe has been forced to suppress from nine at night a Madrid-Valencia AVE (with 25 reservations), a Madrid-Alicante (with 44), a Valencia-Madrid (with 47) and an Alicante-Madrid (with 50).

Also, the snow has forced to establish speed limitations on that High Speed ​​line, which has caused delays in three AVE that had left this afternoon: an Alicante-Madrid, a Valencia-Madrid and a Madrid-Valencia, for the moment there is no record of further incidents.