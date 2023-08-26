What if it were finally true that “Nessie” was hiding in the murky waters of Loch Ness? Researchers and passionate of the subject began this Saturday the largest search operation for the Scottish monster in 50 years.

The expedition members have spared no means, including drones equipped with thermal scanners, boats with infrared cameras or a hydrophone, to try to unravel the mystery.

“Our goal has always been to record, study and analyze all sorts of behaviors and natural phenomena that are difficult to explain,” said Alan McKenna, from the Loch Ness Exploration search team, made up of volunteers and organizer of the “hunt” this Saturday.

“I do not know what it is. I just know there’s something big at Loch Ness. I’ve seen sonar scans of objects the size of vans moving underwater,” Paul Nixon, director general of the Loch Ness Center, told AFP.

“It can be a myth, it can be real… I like to think that it is something between the one and the other,” said Tatiana Yeboaha 21-year-old French tourist whose visit to the lake coincided with the search operation.

The researchers believe that the thermal scanners could help identify any anomalies, while the hydrophone will detect any unusual screams in the waters of the lake, which is 56 km2 and 240 meters deep.

a thousand observations

The presence of a monster in ‘Loch Ness’ is a legend that dates back to antiquity: there are carved stones, made by the Picts (Celtic tribes) who lived in the region at the time, in which a mysterious beast with fins is represented. .

The first written trace of the creature dates from the year 565 AD, in a biography of the Irish monk Saint Columba, evangelizer of Scotland in the sixth century, who explained that he had ordered the monster to retreat.

The first modern observation of Nessie was reported by a local newspaper in May 1933. A local businessman and his wife were driving along the lake when they were surprised by “a huge wave.”

In December 1933, the British newspaper The Daily Mail hired a South African hunter, Marmaduke Wetherell, to track down the creature. The man claimed to have found some large footprints but they were proven to be fake.

In 1934, English physician Robert Wilson took what would later become known as the “surgeon’s photo,” an image showing what appears to be Nessie’s long neck and head emerging from the water. Although it turned out to be a hoax, it propelled the popularity of Loch Ness around the world.

According to the Loch Ness Centre, more than 1,100 official sightings of Nessie have been reported so far, and the monster brings millions of pounds into the Scottish economy every year through tourism.

A marine reptile?

Over the years, scientists and hobbyists have tried to find evidence of the presence of a large fish in the depths of the lake, and some have suggested that the monster could be a marine reptile, such as a plesiosaur.

In 1972, the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau undertook one of the largest searches of the loch to date, to no avail. And fifteen years later, during Operation Deepscan, sonar was deployed all over the lake. Its organizers say they found an “unidentified object of unusual size and strength” at the bottom.

In 2018, a group of researchers conducted a DNA study on Loch Ness to determine what organisms live in its waters. Apart from numerous eels, they did not find much else.

“This weekend gives us a chance to search the waters in a new way and we can’t wait to see what we’ll find,” said Paul Nixon, CEO of the Loch Ness Centre.

The promoters of the initiative sought volunteers to monitor any movement in the water or any other inexplicable event during this weekend, but due to the “overwhelming demand” by fans, the group is no longer accepting more candidates.

AFP