The largest sailing yacht in the world will sail with a technological and green project known as Solid Sail

The debut of the largest sailboat in the world is scheduled for 2026, signed by Orient Express Silenseas. 140 years after the launch of its first luxury trains, the brand continues to develop new ways to travel.

The result of a partnership between the French hotel multinational Accor and the shipbuilding company Chantiers de l’Atlantiquethe vessel will be 220 meters long and will have 54 suites of 70 square meters on average, including a presidential suite of 1,415 square meters with a private terrace of 530 square meters, 2 swimming pools, 2 restaurants and a speakeasy Cafe. Orient Express Silenseas will invite guests to live shows in an Amphitheater-Cabaret and there will also be a private recording studio.

The largest sailing yacht in the world will sail with a technological project known as SolidSail: three rigid sails with an area of ​​1,500 meters each will be hoisted on a leaf spring rigging, with three tilting masts reaching more than 100 meters in height, capable of ensure up to 100% propulsion under suitable weather conditions. This formula of The hybrid propulsion will combine wind power with an engine powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and plans to use green hydrogen once the technology is approved for ocean-going passenger ships, launching a new greener vision for sea travel.

The latest venture of the Chantiers de l’Atlantique will be designed by thearchitect Maxime d’Angeacwhich will take care of the interior layout and furnishings, while the design company Stirling Design International, will take care of the exteriors. The entire project will be financed 70-80% by commercial banks, with the remainder provided by a consortium of equity partners in which Accor will hold a minority stake.

“Chantiers de l’Atlantique is proud to usher in a new era in shipbuilding with Silenseas,” said Laurent Castaing, CEO of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “This concept, born in our design offices in 2018, is the quintessence of our savoir-faire in the fields of naval architecture, the construction of sophisticated hulls and the design of luxurious spaces”.

In October 2022, the giants Four Seasons and The Ritz-Carlton respectively launched Four Seasons Yacht and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking their entry into the luxury yachting sector.

