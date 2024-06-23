On the night between Thursday 20 June and Friday 21 the Ukrainian armed forces announced that they had successfully hit the storage and preparation areas for the use of the Shahed-136/Geranium-2 drones (Iranian-made and Russian-made). drone launch training buildings, control and communication points of these UAVs located in the Krasnodar region.

Now, thanks to some satellite photos made available by Planet Labs, we can see the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the air defense training center near the Yeysk air base in Russia. An extremely interesting first thing is that this site is located more than 130 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine. It means that the Ukrainians now have the ability to carry out very destructive and targeted attacks also with drones, not only with Himars missiles, and with heavy consequences on logistics and also on Russian military objectives. Certainly a building and a hangar were seriously damaged and probably destroyed (in the photos they appear entirely burned and flattened), many sources speak of a number of 9 injured, workers launching drones over Ukraine. However, there is a very real possibility, according to these images taken on June 22, that the “Shahed/Geran” storage and launch unit was hit. According to information from the Ukrainian Navy, «qualified instructors training personnel for maintenance of “Shaheed” launches and those cadets trained to strike on the territory of Ukraine with the help of Iranian unmanned systems were also eliminated».

On the same night of June 21, Ukraine also struck three oil refineries (in Afipskyi, Ilskyi and Krasnodar in the Krasnodar region) and the city’s gas processing plant in Astrakhan, as well as radar stations and electronic intelligence centers Russians in occupied Crimea and the Bryansk region of Russia. In that same round, which represented perhaps the most impressive concerted attack by Ukrainian drones on Russia, the Tambovnefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in the Tambov oblast was also hit (this is particularly notable from a strategic point of view because it region just south of Moscow) and the Enyemskaya oil deposit of Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt in the republic of Adygea,

A source in the Ukrainian services confirmed that the attack on the Krasnodar drone depot and training center was carried out jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Navy’s missile forces, and that the target hit was the 167 ° training center of the Yeysk military airport, where the Shahed drones were kept. One of the crucial locations of the Russian Armed Forces in the war on Ukraine.

However, the problem remains of the American denial of the use of Atacms – long-range missiles – on the main Russian bases that are behind the lines in Russia. The Washington Post quoted a commander of a reconnaissance battalion of the Ukrainian 57th Brigade as saying that Russia has not conducted a single S-300 missile strike against Kharkiv since the Biden administration partially lifted the ban at the end of May 2024. However, it continues to strike in Kharkiv with guided bombs almost daily. And therefore, sooner or later, it will become necessary to strike the Russian bases in the rear from which the planes that drop them depart. Many of these are within reach of Atacms.