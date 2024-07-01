The fact that the digital world sometimes differs significantly from the analogue world becomes clear when you enter the destination by voice into the navigation system of a Rolls-Royce built in 2024. “Burghley House” is not recognized, which may be because the driver’s pronunciation is not English enough. Instead, the computer suggests several Berkeley Houses. On the other hand, the voice recognition has no problems with the postcode: PE9 3JY. The destination is the largest Rolls-Royce and Bentley meeting in the world on the outskirts of the town of Stamford in the county of Lincolnshire.