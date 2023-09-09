The devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco, with more than 800 deaths, demonstrates the destruction that earthquakes can cause depending on the terrain under which they occur, in this case in an area with buildings poorly prepared to withstand this release of energy. Geological services determine that the earthquake was magnitude 6.8. According to the data available to specialists, it is the worst that the country has suffered since records began.

What has happened? The main event occurred at 11:11 p.m. local time in Morocco (0:11 in peninsular Spain), generating an earthquake of magnitude 6.8, according to calculations by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) and the United States Geological Survey, the reference for these situations (USGS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 18.5 kilometers, with an epicenter located 63 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, towards the coastal Agadir.

Have you had any aftershocks? Yes, just 20 minutes after the main earthquake (at 11:30 p.m. local time) an aftershock occurred not far from that epicenter. This earthquake released an energy of magnitude 4.9according to USGS (5.1 in the IGN registration), and occurred closer to the surface, 10 kilometers deep, according to USGS (just 5 kilometers, according to IGN). It is normal that events like this, which release so much energy, cause aftershocks due to the readjustment of the material in the subsoil or by triggering other earthquakes on the same fault or on neighboring faults, or at points that were already close to causing seismicity, as happened recently. in Turkey and Syria.

The IGN seismographs have detected another 25 earthquakes in Morocco of magnitudes between 3 and 4 since the main one occurred. As always when a large earthquake occurs, more aftershocks should be expected, which can cause more victims and make rescue efforts more difficult.

“Residents should be careful when returning to affected buildings, as some damage may not be visible and aftershocks of magnitude 5-6 can be expected,” warns Joanna Faure Walker, a geologist at University College London (UCL), according to collected by the SMC scientific information platform.

Is it common in Morocco? This earthquake occurs in a region with mapped faults, but with relatively low historical seismicity, according to experts. A significant episode was Agadir earthquake of 1960, which although it was of magnitude 5.8 (and 15 kilometers deep), produced great devastation in the city, killing more than 12,000 people. In 2004, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed more than 600 people in Al Hoceima.

According to the USGS earthquake catalog, this would be the largest earthquake that has occurred in Morocco since earthquakes began to be recorded. “It is especially large for the region, the largest in more than 120 years,” says Bill McGuire, a geophysical risk expert at University College London, speaking to SMC. The problem is that where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings simply are not built strong enough to cope with strong ground shaking, leading to more collapses and casualties.

Walker explains that Morocco is located in the north of the African plate that has converged obliquely with the European plate for millions of years: “The movement associated with the plate boundary can cause damaging earthquakes. There have been other magnitude 6 earthquakes in Morocco in the last few hundred years,” adds Walker.

This earthquake occurred in the area of ​​the Atlas Mountains, a system with faults generated as a result of the collision of the African and European plates. The earthquake is likely related to one of these geological frictions, specifically a thrust fault associated with the North Atlas system.

Why has it caused so much devastation? When earthquakes occur at night, the number of victims is usually higher because the inhabitants of the region are particularly vulnerable because they are sleeping, inside their homes, and because the darkness makes it difficult to attempt to leave their homes and move through rubble. , increasing the risk of injury and entrapment.

Furthermore, in regions where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are often not built strong enough to withstand tremors, increasing the risk of collapses and casualties.

According to the US Geological Survey, the region is on red alert because, in general, the population “resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquakes.” The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe blocks and unreinforced bricks with mud construction, according to USGS.

What force has released earthquake? The two parameters used to measure earthquakes are magnitude and intensity. The magnitude, which expresses the net energy that was released, was 6.8. But there is another important parameter: intensity, which measures the social and environmental impact. In this case, the earthquake was of intensity VIII and IX in the most affected points, due to the devastation caused: victims, destroyed buildings, etc. IX was the intensity of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria (in February of this year, magnitude 7.8 with 50,000 deaths), according to a scale that goes from I (very weak) to XII (catastrophic). VIII and IX are defined as destructive and very destructive. The one in Lorca (Murcia) in 2011 was intensity VII, very strong, with nine fatalities and more than 300 injured, but only magnitude 5.1.

Has it been noticed in Spain? He IGN collects which has been widely felt in Spain, in the south of the Iberian Peninsula and also in the Canary Islands archipelago. Córdoba, Dos Hermanas, Lepe, Málaga, Huelva and Santa Cruz de la Palma are the points where it has been perceived most intensely by the population, according to the citizens who have sent their reports to the IGN, so it is likely that it will also has been noticed in other points, such as the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Magnitude, neither degrees, nor Richter. This earthquake, according to the measurements we now have, is magnitude 6.8. There is no talk of degrees on that magnitude scale and they are not the Richter scale, but rather a more precise one called “moment magnitude seismic”. The Richter scale is only useful for small local phenomena, for instruments from the time in which it was created, in the 1935s: above magnitude 6.5 it becomes saturated due to the release of so much energy. In any case, it is not necessary to add surnames to the data: it is enough to say “an earthquake of magnitude 6.8.”

