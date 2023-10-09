This comes as clashes continued between the Israeli army and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip for the third day in a row.

Israeli press sources revealed that the number of Israeli deaths as a result of the recent military operation carried out by Hamas may rise to 1,000, while the number of Palestinian deaths as a result of the intense Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip has risen to 436 people.

While the Israeli army confirmed that the number of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas exceeded 100, Yedioth Ahronoth said that the number may reach 150.

This comes despite the fact that the Israeli Ministry of Health said in updated data, at dawn on Monday, that the number of deaths due to Hamas attacks reached 700 people, while the number of injured reached 2,382, of whom 345 are in serious condition, and 22 are in critical condition.

Foreigners killed

In Washington, a spokesman for the US National Security Council indicated that “many” American citizens were killed following the attacks on Israel, adding that American officials were still in contact with their Israeli counterparts.

Nepal also announced on Monday that at least 10 of its citizens were killed in Israel after the attack carried out by Hamas. The Council of Ministers will hold an emergency meeting to discuss how to evacuate thousands of others who work and study there.

The Foreign Ministry said four Nepalis were also wounded in Saturday’s attack, and media reports said many others were taking shelter in bunkers.

Officials say about 4,500 Nepalis work in Israel, most of them as caregivers, and more than 100 study there under the ExpoLearn programme.