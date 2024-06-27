A little north of Frankfurt am Main, in the Wetterau district of Hesse. Here is the small, tranquil community of Echzell with just over 5800 inhabitants. The navigation system shows the destination at a hall that looks deserted. From the outside, it is hard to believe that people like to throw balls here. The master of these balls is Alfred Pika. He opens an inconspicuous side door, nothing less than the gate to an El Dorado for pinball fans from all over the world. In the style of a western saloon, one machine follows the next. The selection is as varied as the sea of ​​lights that causes sensory overload in the dim light of the hall. Added to this are mysterious sound effects, the clacking of the keys and the impact noises of the steel balls on the bumpers. Whether Metallica, Playboy, Elvis, Oktoberfest or James Bond: there is hardly a topic that is not covered by the pinball manufacturers.