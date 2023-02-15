Prodimex, the largest sugar producer, was found guilty of creating a stir

The largest sugar producer Prodimex is involved in the hype for sugar in 2022. This conclusion was reached by the Federal Antimonopoly Service, write “Vedomosti”.

The agency believes that the organization coordinated the activities of several retail chains, which led to an increase in sugar prices. At the same time, the decision of the antimonopoly service has not yet been published. Experts suggested that “coordination” could be recognized as actions that led either to maintaining high prices on the market, or to restrictions on the supply of goods.

FAS began to check the supply chain of sugar to stores on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov. The service promised to respond to the unjustified increase in prices and the creation of an artificial shortage, up to turnover fines and the transfer of materials to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In March 2022, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Viktor Evtukhov said that there was no shortage of sugar in the country. He explained that the product was held by companies that supply goods from factories to store shelves. According to Yevtukhov, these enterprises are waiting for “the cost of sugar to rise by 50 percent.”