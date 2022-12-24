Bloomberg: Abramovich invested hundreds of millions in marijuana producer Curaleaf

The largest producer of medical marijuana, American Curaleaf Holdings, received hundreds of millions of dollars in investments from Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. This was announced by the head of the company Boris Jordan, writes Bloomberg.

He clarified that the money came from 2015 to 2017, when the company was just gaining momentum. “Abramovich lent money for investment. All these funds have long been returned, at the end of 2020 or the end of 2021. As far as we know, today Abramovich does not have shares in Curaleaf, ”Jordan said.

According to the businessman, Abramovich was one of the most sought-after investors in the world. “His presence as an investor was seen as a very big plus,” he said.

Renaissance Insurance owner Boris Jordan became a billionaire in 2019 by building Curaleaf, the largest medical marijuana producer in the United States. According to Forbes, his fortune is estimated at $1.2 billion. At the end of 2018, the company entered the Canadian stock exchange (the IPO was held in Canada, since marijuana is not legalized at the federal level in the United States – note by Lenta.ru). She managed to raise $400 million and reach a capitalization of four billion, thus the company became the largest player in the market.

Boris Yordan is the owner of Renaissance Insurance, the former head of the NTV channel and the Gazprom Media holding. Jordan invested in Curaleaf in 2017, his investment amounted to $100 million.