The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has decided to transfer his government this week to La Guajira to govern from there. Located in the north of the country, in its largest desert, Petro has announced that he will declare an economic and social emergency due to the situation of the department and will deliver property titles. This Monday he discussed something essential: what happens with the wind energy projects in the peninsula. Although due to its high potential for winds, one of the strongest in Latin America, the department has become the cradle of Colombia’s energy transition, the arrival of wind projects has also brought a dispute over agreements, properties and land , generating not only delays with the projects but the division of the Wayuu communities, the indigenous people who live in the desert zone of the department.

One of these projects, perhaps the most key in technical terms for an energy transition to be achieved, is the Collector transmission line, which is being developed by Grupo de Energía de Bogotá (GEB). The initiative would allow the energy produced by seven of the 16 parks to reach the rest of the country. The companies behind these seven parks are the Italian Enel, the Colombian EPM and the American AES. They would produce up to 1,050 megawatts that would need to leave the region to areas where there is greater consumption.

The line that is being built consists of a first part that begins at the La Loma substation, in the El Paso municipality, in the Cesar department, which will go up some 250 kilometers to the north, until it reaches the Cuestecitas substation, and in La Guajira (in the municipality of Albania), with a capacity of 500 kilovolts. From there, two lines with a length of 114 kilometers will go to the Collector station, in the municipality of Uribia, where it would connect with the seven parks. In total, the line passes through four municipalities in Cesar and ten in La Guajira.

It is a gigantic extension that is subject to the largest prior consultation in Colombia, a legal figure that the country has to guarantee the participation of ethnic communities in any project that is developed in their territory. In fact, as GEB explained to América Futura, the project passes through 235 ethnic communities, including the Yukpa people, the different peoples of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and the Wayuu.

In the first stage, they explain, only 12 prior consultations were necessary, which have already been completed with agreements with the communities. Meanwhile, in the second section, exclusive to La Guajira, the process has opened a Pandora’s box that has revealed the lack of state presence, the indifference of the authorities and the dispute over who makes decisions over the territory. Initially, 212 communities had been registered, but at the end of last year the Ministry of the Interior reported 11 new ones. Of the 223, there is only one with which agreements have not been reached, according to the GEB.

disputes

Antonio Jaramillo, from the Botonchon 2 community, with 426 people and located on the border between Uribia and Maicao, says that his ranch is in the area of ​​influence of the Colectora project. “It will pass over our house, over our territory,” he says. The arrival of the project, he adds, sparked a simmering dispute among his family members. Although he and his uncle are the ancestral authorities, who by Wayuu rules are the owners of the territory that is inherited by matrilineal descent, the GEB apparently did not begin to negotiate with them, but with some nephews who live there. , but they are not the ancestral authority: they do not inherit or own the territory. “I came to find out about those negotiations a year and a half after they had started,” he adds. “We do not agree with what was being negotiated.”

In his words, the company agreed to give them 140 million pesos (about 33,600 dollars) which is not enough for what they want to implement: a project to have drinking water that, according to what he says, costs much more, around 720 million pesos (173,000 dollars). ). “In addition, this does not take into account the inflation that we will experience for the 25 years that we will be ceding the territory to them,” he insists.

The conflict that Jaramillo is experiencing today is similar to the one that has occurred throughout La Guajira, not only with Colectora, but with other projects related to wind development. This is due to the fact that the Government, on paper, has recognized traditional authorities that are not ancestral, and that they are with whom they tell companies that they must negotiate when, in fact, they cannot decide on the territory.

View of the wind farms of the La Guajira 1 project, in an area of ​​the Taruasaru community, in La Guajira, on March 2, 2023. Diego Cuevas

“These two authorities are often in conflict, since the traditional authority is perceived as an imposition of the Government, which contravenes article 13 of Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization, which establishes that” governments must respect the special importance that for the cultures and spiritual values ​​of the interested peoples is their relationship with the lands or territories”, sums up José Antonio Vega, from the Stockholm Environment Institute in a scientific article he wrote about the Collector process in the magazine Energy Research & Social Science, in 2022.

Given this, the GEB group clarified that, indeed, for this case, the “prior consultation process was carried out with the community authorities recognized and registered by the Directorate of the National Prior Consultation Authority of the Ministry of the Interior, which makes those processes after the community itself validates them within the framework of its self-government”, since they must stay out of what the Government tells them. In addition, Juan Ricardo Ortega, president of GEB, explained that part of the problem is that the State did not study in advance how these projects would affect the territory. “A lot of prior work was required to inform, educate, identify communities, determine boundaries and zones of influence, as a global project for the entire region,” he clarified. “A strategy was needed that would make such important interventions feasible with such new impacts for the region.”

The next question that both the company and the communities ask themselves is what will happen if an agreement is not reached with the remaining community. How to prevent them from giving in due to the pressure that they are the only ones without signing an agreement? In his document on the Collector queries, Vega also points out that there can be some vices when it comes to guaranteeing that these are fair, such as the imbalance of knowledge about the project and the pressure to accept the negotiations. “Communities that do not want the project are sometimes told that they will not receive compensation, but the project will continue anyway,” says one of the testimonies he collected during his research.