The cruise ship ‘Wonder of the seas’, this Sunday docked in the port of Cartagena. / jm rodriguez / agm

The mammoth, elegant and luxurious figure of the ‘Wonder of the seas’, the largest pleasure boat in the world, already dazzles in the city of Cartagena. The cruise ship, which carries 4,000 passengers, arrived at the port this Sunday morning, where it was docked at the Juan Sebastián Elcano pier. Located in front of the headquarters of the National Museum of Underwater Archeology and a few meters from the Town Hall, the ocean liner offers an impressive image, with its length of 362 meters and a volume capable of accommodating 6,988 passengers (the quota was not filled due to the limitations of the Covid). It also has room for 2,300 crew members.

As if that were not enough with this spectacular image and the transfer of the thousands of visitors that this ship brings, who were distributed through museums, shops and bars in the historic center, this Sunday there is a triple stopover. This adds another 3,000 tourists, because according to data from the Cartagena Port Authority the ‘Celebrity Constellation’ transports 2,000 passengers and the ‘Viking Star’, 930.

This is the second triple cruise stopover in 2022, after which it allowed 4,500 people to disembark on April 19. And all this, in a year in which the port not only returns to normal after two years of pandemic but also expects record figures. Thus, according to the institution chaired by Yolanda Muñoz, there will be 218 scales, more than 30% more than in 2019, which was the best year in ship tourism. The arrival of 170,000 passengers is expected.

JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM



The month of May opens in Cartagena with a triple scale of cruises, in advance of what this month will mean for the arrival of passengers on board these ships, which will leave a daily average of 1,000 cruise passengers in the city, « a historic number of passengers who are customers for our business, hotel industry and for our network of museums”, said the mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

This May 1, the largest cruise ship in the world, the “Wonder of the seas”, which brings 4,000 passengers on board, stops in Cartagena. “With this ship we are launching a great month of cruise traffic, with 27 calls and 33,500 passengers on board”, counting today’s triple call and another 7 planned double calls.

“In addition, there will be eight cruise ships that visit us for the first time at the Juan Sebastián Elcano terminal.” A type of tourism that, according to the mayor, is a complement to other tourism that fills hotels as a cultural destination and as a city of sports.

Arroyo has highlighted the good data that cruise traffic is leaving in 2022, as a result of the joint work of the City Council and the Port Authority to turn Cartagena into a safe destination, and by having a wide tourist offer just as you get off the ship, something which is highly valued by tourists and shipping companies.

“Thanks to the confidence in the hardest moments of the pandemic, we have managed to be a safe destination, the result of the work carried out by the City Council and the Port Authority, which has done a great job of commercial promotion. We also have a high rating from cruise passengers when they stop in our city,” says Arroyo.

In the first four months of the year, the Port of Cartagena has received a total of 52 ships and more than 41,000 passengers on board, with six first calls, four doubles and one triple.

The arrival of cruise passengers during the winter months has been important, leading Cartagena to position itself as a ‘winterless’ port, which means breaking tourist seasonality. This year 218 scales and 250,000 passengers are expected.