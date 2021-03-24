The world’s largest canvas painting “The Journey of Humanity” by British artist Sasha Jafri was auctioned in Dubai for $ 62 million (over 4.5 billion rubles). It is reported by the local edition of the Khaleej Times.

Jaffrey worked on the painting of the area of ​​two football fields at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai for seven months. It is noted that initially it was planned to divide the canvas into 70 parts, and later sell them at six auctions in different countries for about $ 30 million in total.

The author of the picture promised to send the proceeds to charity projects helping children. “We hope to save the lives of 200 million children and give them a chance to change the world … We want every child to have the opportunity to get an education via the Internet. Our goal is to make the Internet accessible to those in the poorest countries, ”Jafri said.

Until the moment of sale, the canvas was exhibited at the hotel for a month. The buyer of the work was André Abdun, the head of a company specializing in cryptocurrency.

Previously, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie sold the Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque, painted by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, for $ 11.5 million (£ 8.28 million). Churchill donated the canvas to the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin Roosevelt.