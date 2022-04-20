We learn to count even before we know how to speak. Who has not asked a child who is beginning to understand the language how old he is?! Later, life is a journey from count to count that, at least at first, seems to have no end: we count the marbles we have, the years that we need to reach adulthood, the parties we had in the summer last. We count later the days that are missing for the weekend (although I am an advocate of Mondays!) or for vacations, the sheep to fall asleep, the episodes that are missing to finish our favorite series, the years that we have not We paid homage to that restaurant in Carnota. And when we see life go by, we count the years until we retire, the months that we haven’t seen our grandchildren, the friends that leave, the years that lie ahead of us… Well, astrophysicists also count. And with something as simple as counting, you can learn a lot about the universe.

To be fair, counting (numbering) on ​​a large, ultimately astronomical, scale is neither technically easy nor simple to count (relate) in an article that requires writing the numbers in letters. We are going to try to go beyond those very limited calculations of the first paragraph and I would like to tell you (to describe) what we do to count (to number, but we do it to describe and understand) everything that exists in the universe! Well, I will start by counting (numbering) just a few things, the least exotic and the most “tangible”.

We start with what is closest to us. How many elementary particles are there in our body? Particles: a complex and vague concept; and elementary does not help to define it better, so I am going to delimit the question a little more. I am going to ask about the particles, not very rare of them, that dominate the mass of things because they are heavier than others, which are not very rare either. I am referring to protons or neutrons, as opposed to, for example, electrons or neutrinos. In general, these “heavy” particles are called baryons, a word that shares lexeme with baritone, the one with the lowest or heaviest tone, or barometer, which measures how heavy the atmosphere is on us (it measures the pressure, physically speaking). Baryons are so called because when they were given the generic name they were the ones with a higher mass compared to other known elementary particles, such as electrons or neutrinos, whose mass is much lower or even zero.

The baryons, in short, protons and neutrons fundamentally, because other baryons they are very unstable, they are the particles that account for the mass of the atoms that make up the things we know, while the electrons, even though they are there, do not add much (to the mass, to other things yes, we would not see things as we see them without the electrons).

Anyway, we return to Earth after one of my typical digressions from the articles of cosmic void: how many baryons are there in the human body? Well, you build a representative sample of the inhabitants of our continent, perhaps you add some statistical cuisine to it, and it turns out that a european adult It has a mass, as an average value, of about 71 kg. Since a proton has a dough of zero, period, twenty-six zeros followed by a one and a seven (a neutron is a more massive 1 per thousand), you divide the first number by the second and it turns out that a typical European has 42,000 quadrillion of baryons, a 42 and 27 zeros, which are already! You multiply by 8 billion of people on the globe, you correct for the injustices of the world and the problems of overweight in our advanced societies, and we have about 300 sextillion (a 3 followed by 38 zeros) of baryons in the form of humans. That’s what we are on a scale, nothing more and nothing less.

We continue. And on Earth, how many baryons are there? The accounts are a bit complicated because you have to know the earth mass. But that is something that is not very difficult to do from the century XVIII, thanks to Newton and his Law of Universal Gravitation. The thing goes up to 3,600 octillion of baryons, which means that one in 12 trillions of terrestrial baryons “is human”, we are nobody!, as if you compare a second with 380,000 years. There’s like 10,000 times our human mass in other forms of life (how is it measured? I leave it for other sections of this newspaper, I limit my professional intrusiveness), especially in the form of plants (82%) and bacteria! (13%), so life accounts for no more than one part per 1.2 billion baryons on Earth.

We jump to a last and definitive calculation, the one that I like the most, which is to count the baryons in galaxies and groups of galaxies, and in general, in the entire universe. Here we run into two problems. The first is what if the universe is infinite? We would have infinite baryons, if the universe is homogeneous and isotropic. But we can avoid that possible problem and calculate a density of baryons and only consider the size of the observable universe, that is, the finite volume that we know because light has had time to reach us in the limited time that has passed since the Big Bang.

The second problem is that it is not easy to account for all the matter that exists. Above all, because the “easiest” thing to count, which is the number of baryons in the stars that form galaxies, falls quite short in the census: these baryons are only 10% of all those that exist. Add to our calculations the baryons in the form of invisible normal matter, such as black holes and planets, or the gas and dust that escape detection with our telescopes and that lie between stars in galaxies and across the sky. between galaxies throughout the cosmos, where it is very abundant. If we add everything up, we obtain that there are approximately 600 baryons in each volume of the universe equivalent to an Olympic swimming pool. It is a very low number, hence the name of our section! But if we multiply by the volume of the observable universe, we arrive at our “largest number ever counted”: there are on the order of 10⁸⁰ baryons in the entire known universe, or 100 tredecillion. To be clear, roughly these: 1000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 baryons.

This is when in Cosmic Vacuum we try to put in context the extraordinary numbers that we handle in astrophysics. The problem is that we can’t compare with anything: no grains of sand on all imaginable beaches, no viruses on Earth, no stars, what we have counted is everything that makes up the matter of the known universe! Well, we could say that we have only counted baryons, we have left out things like electrons. If the matter of the universe is approximately neutral electrically speaking, we say that we have to multiply the number above by something less than 2. We can also say that each baryon is 3 quarks, we would have to multiply by 3, a trifle once we have arrived at 10⁸⁰. And neutrinos, how many are there? And photons? Well, we will launch into those calculations, which tell us a lot about what the universe is, in future articles, because I had to tell (describe) an astrophysical story in about 1,000 words and I already count (with command+shift+C), excuse the excessive figure, 1,245.

Pablo G. Perez Gonzalez He is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB/CSIC-INTA).

cosmic void it is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up Pablo G. Perez Gonzalezresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sanchez Blazquez, full professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Y Eve Villaverresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology.

