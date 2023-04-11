Jupiter is so large and violent that many astronomers compare it to a mother star around which the planets orbit, in this case its more than 80 moons. Among them are the four that Galileo discovered in 1610 and whose mere existence helped to overthrow the theory that the Earth is the center of the universe: Callisto —one of the oldest bodies in the solar system—, Io —the one with the most volcanoes— , Europa and Ganymede – the largest in the entire solar system. Jupiter is at an average distance from the Sun of 778 million kilometers, five times more than Earth, but even so it is thought that within several of these satellites there are vast oceans of liquid water where life can be.

“A few years ago I would have said that it was unthinkable to find living beings in this environment, but now I know that we are close to achieving it,” acknowledges the Spanish astrophysicist Luisa María Lara in a telephone interview on the way to the European spaceport in French Guiana, from where on Thursday the mission is launched juice of the European Space Agency (ESA).

More information

In 2007, when this mission was approved, Lara was 40 years old. She is now 56 and, in eight years, when the ship reaches Jupiter, she will have a year left to retire. “I will have a year to enjoy the new data and then I will retire,” says Lara, a scientist at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) who has participated in the development of two of the 10 scientific instruments of the mission. The end of juice It will still be a long way off, in 2035, when the ship will crash into the icy surface of Ganymede, leaving a crater about two meters in diameter.

“This mission is a beast,” summarizes Nicolás Altobelli, a 46-year-old Frenchman and head of the mission’s scientific activities, which will be directed from the ESA center in Villanueva de la Cañada, on the outskirts of Madrid. The solar panels have a surface area similar to that of a medium floor —85 square meters—, the largest ever created for an interplanetary mission. The total mass of the ship is six tons, more than half of it just for the fuel needed to carry out all its scientific maneuvers, especially the orbital jumps between Callisto, Europa and Ganymede. The ship is so large and heavy that to send it from Europe to French Guiana, one of the largest planes in the world had to be used, the Antonov 124, operated, despite the war, by a company from Ukraine.

juice is the English acronym for explorer of the icy moons of Jupiter. It is necessary that it take off exactly on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. This will allow it to optimize the fuel to the maximum, carrying out a complex interplanetary choreography in which it will gain speed using the force of gravity of the Earth, the Moon and Venus, in a total of four flybys and eight years of travel. It takes so long that the probe’s computer programming can be updated from Earth so that it does not become obsolete, explains Altobelli, scientific leader of a 1.6 billion-euro project involving some 2,000 people.

The vast majority of the 5,000 known exoplanets beyond our solar system are worlds like Jupiter. They probably also have several icy moons around them. The discoveries that this probe can make on the Galilean moons, Altobelli argues, could change the way we think about these worlds and the possibility of life on them. “One of the usual requirements is for there to be oxygen, but this gas was not necessary for the appearance of life on early Earth”, highlights the astrophysicist. “Another thing is that you need oxygen for complex life to appear like it is on Earth today,” he adds.

The presence of liquid water is an essential condition for life to exist, but it is not enough. There must also be a rocky bottom with the essential elements for any form of life, which planetary scientists call CHNOPS: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and sulfur. The first moon you will visit juice, Callisto, can host an ocean in contact with the bedrock, so it could meet these conditions. But confirming that there is life down there is a huge challenge for human technology, since the liquid water is probably about 250 kilometers under the ice. Despite this, this moon is interesting on its own, points out Claire Vallat, mission scientist. “It is one of the oldest bodies in the solar system; it has witnessed its entire history and we hardly know anything about what its internal structure is like, ”she highlights. The instruments on board the ship will make it possible to map the surface and prospect its interior thanks to visible light, laser and radar cameras, among others.

Then it will be the turn of the favorite in the habitability bets, Europa, which the probe will fly over twice at an altitude of about 400 kilometers. “This moon should have many more craters than we see and we believe that something is erasing them,” summarizes Vallat.

On this satellite there are ice volcanoes, similar to those on Earth, but made entirely of frozen water of different densities and temperatures. The “temperate ice” flows would periodically renew the surface, which would explain the mystery. On this moon the ocean is about 100 kilometers deep, totally unreachable, but in this case there is indirect evidence that there are geysers on the rocky bottom that spit particles and perhaps also microbes to the outside. It is possible that juice and the NASA orbital probe Clippers, which will be launched in 2024, can locate the geysers and, in the case of the European mission, identify possible pockets of liquid water that may have remained near the surface.

The last part of the project will arrive with a historical record: in 2034 juice it will become the first artificial satellite to orbit a natural satellite: the moon Ganymede, larger than Pluto and Mercury and the only one with a magnetic field. The European probe will spend nine months in this world with a radius of 2,631 kilometers. Its objective is to perform a tomography, as if it were a patient, which will include the most detailed map of its surface and an estimate of its interior structure.

Ganymede could hold more water than there is on the entire surface of the Earth. It would also be in an ocean of salt water buried 150 kilometers under the ice. It is possible that the enigmatic magnetic field is generated by the rotational movement of this enormous mass of liquid water. To find out, juice It has a magnetometer installed at the tip of a 10-meter antenna, manufactured by the Spanish company Sener, which will measure the magnetic field from a sufficient distance so that the rest of the ship’s systems do not cause interference.

In 2035 the probe will expend its last fuel heading for the surface of Ganymede, where it will crash. The organisms that monitor the contamination of other worlds with terrestrial life consider that there is no risk that if there are microbes on board they could survive the conditions of this moon. For juicedying on Ganymede is also a way to ensure that terrestrial life does not invade the very interesting Europa.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.