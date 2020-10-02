In September, Russians’ demand for vitamins increased by 30-40% compared to August, reports TASS with reference to the largest manufacturers Evalar and iHerb.

Thus, iHerb recorded double demand for vitamins from January to April on an annual basis, in the US market demand grew threefold. Ilya Mikin, CEO of the company in Russia, noted that in general, from April to September, the demand for this group of goods increased by 91%.

In turn, the chairman of the board of directors of “Evalar” Natalia Prokopyeva said that from the second week of September the demand for vitamins also began to grow. In addition, in the period from April to May, the sales of dietary supplements grew by 191%, most often vitamins C and D, as well as complexes with zinc in the composition, were sold.

