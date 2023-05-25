Moscow Mayor Sobyanin: 11 metro stations will be launched in the capital for the first time in 2024

At the end of 2024, Moscow plans to open 11 stations of the new Troitskaya metro line at once – this should be one of the largest launches in the history of the metro. This was announced by the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram.

“We are working on the main launch complex of 2024 in the field of metro construction. This is a section of the Troitskaya line from ZIL to Kommunarka – 25 kilometers, 11 stations. The most complex complex that must be completed simultaneously at all 11 stations and launched simultaneously,” he wrote.

The mayor also stressed the importance of building a new station on the street “University of Friendship of Peoples” on Miklukho-Maklay street – according to him, it will improve transport accessibility for hundreds of thousands of residents. “240 thousand people live near this station, universities, scientific and medical centers are located around it,” Sobyanin explained.

Earlier, Muscovites were offered to choose the colors of the metro lines under construction – Troitskaya, Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya and Biryulevskaya. Residents of the city were offered four combinations of shades.