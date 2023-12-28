The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the main union center of

Argentina, this Thursday called for a general strike for next January 24 in protest against the extensive reforms promoted by the Government of Javier Milei.

As reported by the labor union in a statement, a mobilization was also called in front of the headquarters of the National Congress, among other protest measures for that day.

“This has to do with and is in response first to a decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) of illegal and unconstitutional characteristics. There is no need or urgency to appear with so many articles that turn the administrative matrix of our country upside down,” said the Cegetista leader, Héctor Daer, at a press conference.

“(The government's measures) target the individual and collective rights of workers,” Daer warned.

For his part, the union leader of the truck drivers' union, Pablo Moyano, considered that the measures approved by Milei represent a “return to Menemism”, in reference to the political ideology of former president Carlos Menem (1989-1999), a Peronist but of ideas neoliberals.

(Read also: Milei issues decree to reduce positions in the State: 7,000 employees would leave)

Protests against the economic policy of Javier Milei.

In addition, the Central Confederal Committee of the CGT approved making a judicial presentation against the DNU signed on December 20 by Milei, which will come into force this Friday.

The decree effectively deregulates the Argentine economy and, among other things, incorporates measures to make the labor market more flexible and affects health care services provided by unions.



The CGT Committee also rejects the bill sent this Wednesday by the Government to Parliament, which, if approved, will grant broad powers extraordinary contributions to Milei, who assumed the Argentine Presidency on December 10.

The CGT agreed to meet with the rest of the labor confederations in Argentina to articulate joint measures.

(You may be interested in: The reform package that Javier Milei announced to 'rebuild the Argentine economy')

Javier Milei, president of Argentina. See also Nine months after the death of Mahsa Amini, what remains of the protests in Iran?

In the last two weeks, several social and union organizations have mobilized against the measures announced by Milei. The same CGT gathered on Wednesday in front of the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in a mobilization attended by about 8,000 people, according to the organizers, and which took place without significant incidents.

(You can read: Javier Milei's government devalues ​​Argentine currency to 800 pesos per dollar: what does it imply?)

In addition, the union center has already initiated legal proceedings against the DNU with the presentation of a first appeal for protection that was rejected by the Thursdays, who alleged formal defects.

EFE