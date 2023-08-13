August in Colombia is the month of the winds and many people make kites to fly throughout the month in mountains, parks or the backyard of the house.

In Mexico, in the town of Cholula, in March they hold the ‘Fly You’ festival, which consists of the creation and exhibition of large kites that They have different motifs and adorn the sky of this municipality.

In its latest version, attendees witnessed the flight of large ‘kites’ as kites are known in this country, whose motifs were marine animals such as octopuses, manta rays, sharks, whales, other fantastic ones and the traditional feathered serpent: Quetzalcóatl.

The assistants make these kites with the most striking colors, and then try to raise them to the heights, because to do so, the help of six to eight people is needed, to be able to reach at least 100 meters in the sky.

The people who attend the festival year after year, in addition to observing the creations of the artisans, they can also attend talks, stands of the largest kites in Latin Americakite contest, artistic forum, illuminated kites, visit food stalls and enjoy live music, in the three days that the event lasts.

According to the ‘Poblanerías’ portal, the ‘kites’ or kites are made with tissue paper, wooden sticks, of the preferred length and width, depending on the size you want, hemp rope or thread, scissors, adhesive tape, ruler and pencil, They can also be purchased at the event venue, but there is nothing better than putting a kite made by everyone to fly.

In Bogotá, it is possible to find kites in various parts of the city such as the park Simón Bolívar, the ideal place to put them to fly and enjoy a pleasant moment with your family.

For example, in the El Tunal Park, on Sunday August 13 the Kite Festival takes place, starting at 9 am where there will be an exhibition of the best national kite kites, acrobatic shows, giant kites, workshops and activities for all kinds of audiences.

Closing of the Summer Festival, in its 26th edition

