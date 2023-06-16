An expert in migration studies, during her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, anticipates the direction of the migration curve in the near future, and what she sees as necessary steps to reduce it.

And at the end of the week, the United Nations announced its statistics on migrants and the “forcibly displaced” during the year 2022, and the conflicts and climate change beyond that, and their number has reached 108 million people.

The most prominent statistics

According to the UNHCR report, Global Trends in Forced Displacement 2022:

The number of forcibly displaced people has increased by about 19 million compared to 2021, which is the largest increase ever recorded in history. bringing the total to 108 million people.

The figure includes 62.5 million internally displaced persons, 35.3 million refugees, 5.4 million asylum seekers, and 5.2 million in need of international protection.

The greatest burden falls on low- and middle-income countries, which host 76 percent of the world’s refugees.

52 percent of all refugees and seekers of international protection come from only 3 countries: Syria (6.5 million), Ukraine (5.7 million) and Afghanistan (5.7 million).

Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees at 3.6 million, followed by Iran (3.4 million), Colombia (2.5 million), and Germany (2.1 million).

Lebanon and Europe hosted the largest number of refugees and those in need of international protection compared to their local population.

Unprecedented displacement

Last May, a report by the “Internal Displacement Monitoring Center” and the “Norwegian Refugee Council” added huge numbers for specific countries, including that the Ukraine war caused the displacement of about 17 million people, while 8 million people left their homes due to floods in Pakistan during 2022. .

According to a statement by the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, “conflicts and disasters combined in 2022 and caused displacement on an unprecedented scale.”

With regard to the impact of climate change, the year 2022 witnessed the displacement of 33.7 million people due to natural disasters such as volcanoes, earthquakes, floods and droughts.

Motivation to improve the standard of living

If conflicts, wars, and climate change have come to explain the reasons for the increase in migration, whether forced or voluntary, there is another reason that is no less important, which is migration in order to improve the standard of living, even from countries that do not witness conflicts.

The United Nations website previously mentioned in a report entitled “The Way Back”, that 51 million immigrants in the world in 2015 were motivated by the search for job opportunities and additional income.

And about migration trends in the near future, Elaine Teolet, professor of international migration at the Institute of Political Sciences in Paris, told “Sky News Arabia”: