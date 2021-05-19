Iceberg A-76, currently the largest in the world, broke away from Antarctica. The Meteoweb portal writes about this with reference to satellite data.

It is known that the dimensions of the giant ice floe are 170 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide, its area reaches 4320 square kilometers, which is comparable to the territories of the Spanish island of Mallorca.

It is noted that the A-76 broke off from the western side of the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea. The iceberg was identified by the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the US National Ice Center using images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.

On February 27, it was reported that an iceberg with a size of 1270 square kilometers broke away from Antarctica, which is comparable to the territory of St. Petersburg. This happened on the Brunt Ice Shelf, where the British research station Halley is located.