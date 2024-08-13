The press office of the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute announced today that the largest iceberg, “A23a”, has stopped moving after a year of drifting.

“The largest iceberg on Earth, A23a (4,366 square kilometres), which broke off from the Antarctic ice sheet 38 years ago, has stopped moving again after falling into an ocean gyre in the Scotia Sea,” the office said in a press release.

It is noteworthy that the area of ​​the giant iceberg, which broke away from the Antarctic ice in 1986, is equivalent to three times the area of ​​the city of St. Petersburg.

This iceberg had been frozen in the Weddell Sea for 30 years, but last spring it began drifting along the coast of Antarctica toward the Scotia Sea.

The huge iceberg rotates slowly and is greatly influenced by the Antarctic Current.

The warm waters of the Antarctic Current affect the underwater part of the iceberg, so it is very likely that it will collapse and then drift into the Scotia Sea, but given its large size, this may take a long time, said researcher Sergey Kashin.