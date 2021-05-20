Russian customs officers, together with colleagues from Kyrgyzstan, carried out a special operation to prevent the smuggling of a large consignment of heroin. They managed to detain a truck, in which 810 kg of the drug were found, reports REN TV May 20.

The footage published on the network shows some episodes of the apprehension of intruders. First, security officers in camouflage uniforms detained the suspect near the crossover. They then proceeded to a hangar where a MAN truck equipped with caches was located.

During the dismantling of wooden pallets, sealed packages of narcotic substances were found.

Special events were held in the Osh region, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan specified. The smuggling proceeded from the “countries of the Golden Crescent” (Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan) to Western Europe.

Now the investigation of the criminal case, which was initiated under the article “drug smuggling committed by an organized group on an especially large scale”, continues. The maximum punishment for it involves life imprisonment, reports NSN…

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the examination confirmed the propaganda of drugs in the songs of rapper Morgenstern (Alisher Valeev). In turn, the lawyer of the executor, Sergei Zhorin, denied the expert opinion, reports RT…

In April, it became known about the initiation of an administrative case against Morgenstern for drug propaganda. According to preliminary data, the musician faces an administrative fine of up to 1 million rubles.