Three young people use their mobile phones outside a 2022 New York Fashion Week show. Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the main health authority in Joe Biden’s government cabinet, published an opinion on Tuesday in which he calls for limiting the access of minors to social networks. The recommendation is due to the “growing concern” among parents, researchers and experts about the impact that the digital environment can have on the mental health of young people. “Our children and adolescents do not have the luxury of waiting until we know the imprint that these have on them,” says the surgeon general of the Department of Health in reference to the networks. The official admits his “concern” about the way in which these platforms are designed and used to engage the youngest, which can affect their brain development, especially that of adolescents, if they are consumed without supervision. .

The damage of social networks depends on the exposure time. With an almost universal presence among minors, 95% of the population between the ages of 13 and 17 say they use them and also find benefits in them. Among the advantages, adolescents say they feel more accepted, they are the best channel to find help in difficult times and a good place to expose their most creative sides.

Health experts, however, warn of mental health problems that more than three hours a day of using these platforms can cause. That time is long enough to double the risk of anxiety and depressed feelings surfacing, and it’s barely the basis for app consumption, a 2021 survey found that pegged 3.5 hours as the average for the day. scrolling online. The abuse of the networks can also affect physical balance with eating disorders, cause social complexes and reduce self-esteem, especially among girls. A third of women between the ages of 11 and 15 have said they feel addicted to some social network.

Murthy argues that it is the government’s responsibility to provide tools to navigate the swampy waters of the digital ecosystem. In a reflection that is repeated more and more frequently in Washington, the expert believes that technology does not do enough to build safe spaces for children and adolescents. The doctor wonders why the authorities do not take applications and social networks with the same seriousness that they take for new toys or medicines. In these cases, products that reach the market undergo third-party testing to reduce potential harm to consumers. “A priority approach should be taken to the safety of social networking products, given the mounting evidence of the risk of harm they represent to some children and adolescents,” the document states.

Tochi Iroku-Malize, the president of the Association of Family Physicians, has found that while social media is a powerful tool for staying connected, it can also trigger feelings of “depression and anxiety” among teens. The American Academy of Pediatricians shares the concern that “the digital world was not built with the healthy mental development of children in mind.”

Fight against cyberbullying

Parents admit that it is increasingly complex to guide minors in a context of hyperconnectivity and easy access to technology. 70% of those in charge of parenting today consider it a more difficult task than 20 years ago, the main causes being social networks and digital coexistence. Eight out of ten also believe that technology companies should do more to protect minors from inappropriate content. 64% of adolescents say they have been exposed to hateful content on the Internet.

The document asks these companies to be transparent and share their research findings with independent experts and the public, set a minimum age for the use of the platforms, and prioritize mental health and safety in the design and development of products and services . Some lawmakers and experts have said it’s important to stick to the 13-year-old suggested by various platforms as the minimum age to become a user. Age, rather than a requirement, has been taken as a guide, since 40% of children between 8 and 12 years of age in the United States use social networks.

Other analysts consider that this age should be crossed at 16 years. In addition, the report recommends that business leaders establish committees of scientists and specialists who can advise how to create safe spaces for minors while they are online.

The 25-page report also suggests that parents have a plan that establishes limits and rules for the use of the platforms and that protects personal data. The most relevant health official of the Democratic Administration advises cutting the use of mobile phones, tablets and computers at least one hour before bedtime, since these electronics “interfere with sleep”. Another of the points that are underlined is the need to educate minors on the steps they must follow in case they are victims of cyberbullying and of abuse through mail, text messages, online games or social networks or if they are contacted by an adult who has requested nudity or explicit photos. Nearly six in ten girls have been contacted by strangers online, who have made them feel uncomfortable. In the United States, some organizations such as Cyber ​​Tipline either take it down help the victims of these cases. “Tell at least one person you trust the most if you have been a victim of abuse, do not keep it a secret,” says the document, released expressly for technology, politicians and families to take precautions.