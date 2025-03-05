The largest forest fire of the last three decades in Japan has continued spreading this Monday in the town of Ofunato (Iwate Prefecture) for the sixth consecutive day. It has spread to a forest and the immediate vicinity of some districts close to the city of Sanriku, leaving a surface of 2,600 hectares burned.

In extinction work they worked about 2,100 troops. The operation It is made up of about 90 firefighters of the IWate Prefecture itself, where the city is located, and 2,016 troops of 542 fire departments from the rest of the country, according to the balance published early by local authorities.

The teams They work from land and air With 19 helicopters, ten of them devices of the self -defense forces, which continued to throw water on Tuesday while the flames and the white smoke spread through the mountainous area of ​​the town for the seventh day.

The authorities They have cut two roads with access to the city for the advance of the fire and to accommodate the military aircraft, and Two train lines They have suspended the service in the sections that pass through the affected areas until new notice, having enabled special bus services for displacements.

A dead and 84 households destroyed households

The fire has left at least one dead and 84 homes and damaged buildings, figures that They are expected to increase when a better assessment of the damages can be made once extinct. In addition, the fire has caused Electricity supply cuts which affected this Wednesday 1,150 homes and water in about 800 homes, according to prefecture data.

The authorities have also ordered the evacuation of 4,600 residents of the area. In fact, more than a thousand remained on Tuesday in public evacuation centers, while others chose to take refuge in houses of family and friends, according to the NHK public chain.





Some of them moved early to the port of Ofunato to check the situation. The fire has brought them to memory Memories of the earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, which razed their coasts and left more than 500 people dead or missing, in addition to large houses and buildings destroyed.

A 74 -year -old man who visits the fishing port every day since the fire was declared on Tuesday to NHK who has many acquaintances in the area now threatened by the flames: “I’m worried about them And I have come to see how they are, “he said.” This is an area where many people were affected by the earthquake (2011), I wonder why it has had to happen again. I hope the fire goes out as soon as possible, “he added





Another consequences of the fire has been the alteration of the general examinations for access to the secondary schools of the IWate Prefecture, which were scheduled for March 5 and 6. Some students have had to evacuateso the Prefecture has established an alternative date next week for those who cannot attend now.