An exhibition of paintings by Prince Charles has opened at the Garrison Chapel in London. It is reported by Euronews…

The exhibition features 79 watercolors of the Prince of Wales. At the moment, it is the largest exhibition of works by a monarch in history. The paintings depict landscapes of places the eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II ever visited, including the royal residence of Balmoral in Scotland, French Provence and East African Tanzania.

It is clarified that Prince Charles began painting in the 1970s. According to him, this takes him to another dimension. As noted by the curator of the exhibition at the Prince’s Foundation Rosie Alderton, the heir to the British throne likes to be in nature and draw on

said, “His Royal Highness has already said that he enjoys sitting in a real environment and painting in the open air. Prince Charles himself stressed that photography does not mean the same to him as painting.

The exhibition will run until February 14, 2022.

In 2001, Prince Charles’ watercolors won a prize at the Florence Biennale. Later, the 2004 Château Mouton Rothschild wine bottle labels featured a watercolor painting by the hand of Charles of Wales.