A lonely man on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires hid the largest Nazi book distributor in Argentina in his family home. The federal police announced his arrest this Wednesday after an investigation of almost two years. According to the authorities, the man, about 45 years old, sold more than 300 titles through Internet pages, including Nazi propaganda, profiles that glorified Adolf Hitler, Holocaust denialism and reviews of the Second World War. He went down after agents coordinated an undercover buy that led to his arrest.

The investigation began in mid-2021 after a complaint from the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA). “We received a complaint from a website that spread anti-Semitic content and sold the material through Mercado Libre,” said Commissioner Fabián Villagra, head of the Terrorist Investigations Unit of the Argentine Federal Police. “The investigations lasted almost two years. Initially, we had a username, to which we could put a first name, last name and document. Then we arrived at the person’s home where the material was printed.” The man, who was not identified by the authorities, distributed the books on the largest online trading platform in South America. When his username was terminated, he continued through his own page.

‘The SS are calling you’, one of the books seized from the distributor and printer. BUENOS AIRES POLICE

The detainee’s page, Argentine Bookstore, still stands with a catalog of hundreds of titles. Its website is described as “specializing in war issues and related to the two World Wars and the political, philosophical, and spiritual movements active in them.” “We make room for all marginalized books from the most popular bookstores regardless of their trend.” Some of the first books in his catalog are about fascism or Aryan “ethics.”

During the raid in the municipality of San Isidro, in the rich north of the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the authorities seized 222 different books, 140 covers of copies that the man did not print, and a couple of office printers. The discovery of federal detectives was presented this Wednesday in a room at the headquarters of the Mounted Police Corps, in the Argentine capital. They found several different editions of My struggle and of The SS is calling you!, a pamphlet from Hitler’s army published in the middle of World War II. But also very varied titles under the name of twenty publishers, ranging from the denial of the Nazi genocide or the responsibilities of Nazi Germany and the Francisco Franco regime in Spain in the bombing of Guernika, to apocryphal biographies of the American automobile magnate Henry Ford and pamphlets against Judaism in Argentina. Many of the books showed symbols such as swastikas, the Reichsadler – the imperial eagle of German National Socialism –, or the iron crosses that the Nazis used to decorate their officers.

The police used the latter to prosecute the crime as a violation of the law against Discriminatory Acts. “The mere display of this type of symbology constitutes a violation of Law 23,592 since it justifies, vindicates and even venerates the atrocities committed by the Nazi national socialist regime against the Jewish community,” they announced in a statement.

Some of the titles seized by the Buenos Aires Police from ‘Librería Argentina’. BUENOS AIRES POLICE

“It is impressive that there are people producing this type of material, and worrying that there are people who consume it. That is the challenge we have to work on,” said Marcos Cohen, first vice president of the DAIA, during the announcement. “We have to work on punitive measures. But we also have a lot to do in education, because the first thing we have to eradicate is the readers of this material.”

Argentine Bookstore He will no longer be able to receive orders from clients, but many of his books still circulate on the Internet. The method continues to be word of mouth, now among the comments of other less explicit titles. “Hello! I just bought this book, by chance you also have The SS is calling you! “SS-Hauptmat Ediciones Sieghels?” asks a user in a publication on the same shopping site that the detainee used. The seller responds: “Hello, good day. Yes, we have it, but it cannot be published on MercadoLibre. We will write to you later privately to tell you how. If you have any questions, contact us. Greetings”.

