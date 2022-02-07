Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The Dubai Diamond Exchange hosted a tender for the sale of a diamond identical to the characteristics of diamonds used in the jewelry industry, weighing 1086.10 carats, this week. The tender was held under the supervision of Queen International, ahead of the Dubai Diamond Conference on February 21, and is expected to gather industry leaders from around the world to discuss the future of the diamond trade.
The diamond imported from South Africa is the largest rough diamond matching the characteristics of diamonds used in the jewelry industry to be offered for sale on the Dubai Diamond Exchange. This news received great global attention, due to the large size of the diamond, as this week Dubai received a group of diamond experts from around the world, to view the distinctive stone before selling it. It is noteworthy that the Dubai Diamond Exchange hosted six major tenders this year for cutting rough diamonds that were sold at a value of more than 300 million dollars.
