ANDThe Republican Party of the United States approved this Monday an electoral program that includes carrying out the largest deportation of migrants of the country’s history, in case your candidate, Donald Trumpwin the elections on November 5th.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) endorsed a 20-point program for a possible second term for Trump (2017-2021), who will be formally nominated by the party during the convention to be held next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The list, which adopts Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric, proposes to “stop the migrant invasion” in USA and “carry out the largest deportation operation in the history” of the country.

The political programme also includes “ending inflation” and turning the United States into a world energy power.

He also calls for “busting foreign drug cartels and crushing gang violence” and modernizing the U.S. military to make it “the strongest and most powerful in the world.”

On foreign policy, Trump’s plan if he returns to the White House is to “prevent World War III, restore peace in Europe and the Middle East.”

He also proposes building “a large defensive shield against missiles” in USA to the Israeli Iron Dome style and “deport pro-Hamas radicals” who participate in university protests.

His economic proposal is to maintain the US dollar as the world’s main currency and avoid cuts to the Medicare health care program.

The Republican platform threatens to cut federal funding to schools that discuss racism and gender identity because it believes the content is “inappropriate” for children.

She is also against trans women being able to participate in women’s sports competitions.

He also vows to protect the integrity of the election, once again raising the spectre of voter fraud, a theory Trump has insisted on without evidence since losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The New York tycoon swept the Republican Party primaries although he will not be officially confirmed as a candidate until the Republican National Convention from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee.

The unity within the party in favor of Trump contrasts with what is happening in the Democratic ranks, where Biden is increasingly under fire due to his poor performance in the first electoral debate on June 27.

Republicans call on Biden’s doctor to make the president’s diagnoses public



House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican, on Sunday called on the US president’s doctor, Joe Biden, to appear publicly to clarify his clinical evaluations of the president.

The request to Dr. Kevin O’Connor comes amid an intense public debate about Biden’s physical and mental fitness to serve as president and/or run for re-election, after a questionable performance in the face-to-face meeting on June 27 with Donald Trump in which he looked very haggard and hesitant.

Comer is asking for Biden’s final conversations with his doctor and the diagnosis to be transcribed, and even claims to be “concerned” that the assessments “may have been influenced by her (O’Connor’s) involvement in the Bidens’ business plans.”

In fact, the Republican representative from Kentucky has also urged him to produce all documents and communications in his possession related to “his involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity.”

“The President appears to be unwell. The American people are questioning President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Oversight and Accountability Committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding his evaluation in February of this year,” Comer’s letter demanding accountability from O’Connor reads.

The specialist reported just five months ago that “Biden is a healthy, active and robust 81-year-old man who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Comer, however, cast doubt on whether Biden’s doctor ever recommended cognitive testing and again suggested this could be due to his alleged financial ties to the Biden family.

“You have repeatedly declined most media interview requests, and the Committee now turns to you for answers about your independence in light of the conflicting and confusing messages coming from the White House about the President’s ability to do his job,” Comer said again.

Four days ago, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she had spoken with Dr. O’Connor and that President Biden had not been evaluated since February of this year.